A prominent rapper has stepped up to defend LeBron James and his son Bronny against the criticism they faced following the NBA Draft.

When the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James, it sparked intense debates among fans and analysts. Many questioned whether the decision was influenced by nepotism and whether LeBron James‘ son possessed the talent necessary to succeed at the NBA level.

LeBron James has long dreamed of playing alongside his son in the NBA. This dream is on the verge of becoming reality, with the duo set to become the first father-son pair to play together in the league, and remarkably, on the same team.

During a recent BIG3 event, LA rap icon and Lakers fan Ice Cube addressed these criticisms while speaking with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Scoop B Radio. “It don’t matter,” Ice Cube stated. “The thing is, a father should help his son to get to the next level, whether it’s basketball, business, or a job. Wherever you can help your own family, you gotta do it.”

Bronny James at the Summer League

In his first games with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James played a total of six games in the Summer League. His performance showed notable improvement in the later games compared to the initial ones.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles baseline past AJ Griffin #14 of the Houston Rockets in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game. Candice Ward/Getty Images

Vs. Sacramento Kings : 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 turnovers ( Loss )

: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 turnovers ( ) Vs. Miami Heat : 3 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers ( Loss )

: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers ( ) Vs. Houston Rockets : 8 points, 5 rebounds, 0 assists, 3 turnovers ( Loss )

: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 0 assists, 3 turnovers ( ) Vs. Boston Celtics : 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers ( Loss )

: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers ( ) Vs. Atlanta Hawks : 12 points, 1 rebound, 0 assists, 1 turnover ( Win )

: 12 points, 1 rebound, 0 assists, 1 turnover ( ) Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 turnovers (Win)

Lakers’ plan for Bronny James

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers plan for Bronny James to initially debut alongside his father in the NBA before transitioning him to the G-League, the NBA’s developmental league.

“Well, what the Lakers’ expectations are is he’ll largely be a G-League player like almost any 19-year-old player coming into the league drafted in the second round,” explained Wojnarowski.