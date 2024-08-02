Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, opened up about his feelings regarding Bronny James' selection by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Draft.

When the Los Angeles Lakers picked Bronny James at the NBA Draft, it ignited debates among fans and analysts. Many questioned whether the choice was influenced by nepotism, and whether LeBron James‘ son had the skills to excel at the NBA level.

Bronny James will probably be at the center of the debate until the moment he retires professionally, since being the son of a sports legend like LeBron James, he will hardly escape criticism.

The first games with the Lakers in the Summer League were not the ones Bronny dreamed of, but the good performances he gave in the last games, generated that the critics started to be positive for him. Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony, revealed what it felt like to see Bronny in the NBA and about a possible showdown on the court in the future.

Kiyan Anthony on Bronny James’ draft by Los Angeles Lakers

During an appearance on his father’s podcast, “7PM in Brooklyn”, Kiyan expressed his excitement about Bronny’s draft: “It was fire. Just to know that he started it and now that I got a chance to follow, not follow him but get to where he’s at in the league. That’s fire. I texted him and everything…Especially him playing with his pops.”

Kiyan also reflected on the possibility of playing against Bronny in the NBA: “That’s crazy. That’s so crazy to me. But yeah, it is like we could play against each other, like we played against each other in high school. I was only a freshman or a sophomore and he was a senior, but now that we could get to the league and play against each other, it’s crazy to just think about.”

Kiyan’s comments highlight the excitement and anticipation surrounding the next generation of basketball talent. As Bronny James begins his NBA journey with the Lakers, the basketball world will be watching closely to see how his career unfolds.