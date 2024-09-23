NBA News: Former Celtics champion warns NBA teams from Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Former Boston Celtics champion has issued a warning to NBA teams about Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up to re-establish their dominance this season, aiming to bounce back from their 2021-22 campaign, where they fell short in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. With Ja Morant back to full health, the Grizzlies are poised for a strong run, according to a former NBA champion with the Boston Celtics.

This season looks promising for the Grizzlies, thanks to the return of their three key players—Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr.—all fully healthy. Speaking on NBA ESPN, Kendrick Perkins confidently predicted that the Grizzlies are primed for a strong season, led by Morant.

“I believe that the Memphis Grizzlies have the potential and are going to be a top-three team in the Western Conference,” Perkins said. “Ja Morant. Let’s not forget who he is… When you talk about one of the top players in the game, that’s him… This team is going to come back on a mission.”

Drafted in 2019, Morant quickly made an impact, earning NBA Rookie of the Year honors and a spot on the All-Rookie First Team. However, just as he seemed poised to become a superstar, injuries and suspensions slowed his ascent. Now, Morant appears determined to lead the Grizzlies to a deep playoff run.

Ja Morant poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted with the second overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Ja Morant predicts Rookie of the Year

During the offseason, Ja Morant was seen training with his new teammate Zach Edey. The All-Star was so impressed with Edey’s work ethic that he predicted the rookie would claim the NBA Rookie of the Year title. “Definitely Rookie of the Year,” Morant confidently stated. “I think easily, too.”

Morant also spoke about what it meant for Edey to train alongside him. “For him to come in and say he wants to work out with me, and then getting through the workouts throughout the whole week, it was big-time for him.”

Morant further praised Edey’s unique skill set: “He’s 7-foot-4, but his touch — he was shooting the ball very well. Rookie of the Year is pretty much all I can say.“