Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies got a key injury update toward the 2024-2024 season in the NBA.

During the 2022-2023 season, Ja Morant became one of the NBA’s biggest stars, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to the No.2 seed in the Western Conference. However, their hopes of winning a championship were unexpectedly halted by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Off the court, problems for Morant began that same season when he displayed a weapon after a game against the Denver Nuggets. He received an initial suspension of eight games.

Two months later, a very similar incident on Instagram led to an indefinite suspension by the team. Subsequently, the Commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver decreed a 25-game suspension for the 2023-2024 season.

Will Ja Morant play with the Memphis Grizzlies?

After serving his suspension, Ja Morant made a spectacular comeback last December when the Grizzlies were going through a terrible stretch. Two weeks later, a serious right shoulder injury left him unable to continue.

Now, the big question is whether Morant will be recovered in time for the start of a new season in which Memphis seem to be lagging behind other teams. Head coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed the good news.

“He’s been phenomenal with his rehab. Now, it’s full go basketball with him with all the contact. Now it’s been more on the body, getting that back in the right spot. We can dive into his basketball plan. Ja, it’s go time. So very encouraged, medically cleared, full go, crossed all the hurdles.”