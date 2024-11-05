NBA News: Kevin Durant makes something clear about Mike Budenholzer's job in the Suns

Following another win for the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant spoke to the media about the impact Mike Budenholzer is having on the team as they prepare for Game 8 of the NBA regular season.

Another victory for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA regular season has solidified their strong 6-1 start. The latest win over the Philadelphia 76ers showcased Kevin Durant‘s exceptional performance. After the game, Durant was asked about the impact head coach Mike Budenholzer has had on the team’s success.

Durant led the Suns with impressive stats, scoring 35 points and proving his commitment to the team following a public exchange with commentator Stephen A. Smith last weekend. His standout game underscored his critical role in the Suns’ offense against the Sixers.

Despite a challenging game where the second quarter ended in a tie, Durant spoke openly about Budenholzer’s influence and the adjustments that have sharpened the Suns’ game plan this season.

“Coach is doing a great job, letting us all get involved and finding the best areas for each of us on the floor. They’ve really done a fantastic job,” Durant said, referencing how Budenholzer’s strategic use of players in various positions has helped the team maintain control in different situations.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the go ahead layup over Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Footprint Center on November 04, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Durant on his role under Budenholzer

In addition to speaking on the team’s overall cohesion, Durant addressed Budenholzer’s approach to his position on the floor, allowing him to maximize scoring opportunities.

“I’ve been getting good looks. I went 7-for-16, had about 20 points going into the fourth, so I’m getting plenty of shots up,” Durant said. “Against the Clippers, I was focused on creating space for others, and I think it helped the team score. Coach isn’t holding me back—he’s actually doing a great job putting us in positions to succeed.”

Durant’s stats against the Sixers

Alongside his 35 points, Durant added 6 assists and 4 rebounds, with a shooting performance that included 14-of-20 from the field (.700) and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

He was also perfect from the free-throw line, going 5-for-5, continuing to show that age isn’t slowing him down. Suns Fans will be looking forward to his next performance against the Miami Heat in Game 8 in the NBA regular season.

