Big news for LeBron James and Bronny as JJ Redick is reportedly adding a former WNBA player to his coaching staff at the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to make historic decisions. Apart from pairing LeBron James and Bronny, forming the first father-son duo in NBA history, they gave JJ Redick his first head coaching job in the league. But that wasn’t it, as the team is now adding a former WNBA player to the coaching staff.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Sacramento Kings G League coach Lindsey Harding has reached an agreement to become an assistant of Redick with the Lakers.

She becomes just the second female coach in Lakers history, following Shay Murphy in 2021. Both Harding and Redick attended Duke, where the 40-year-old made such an impression that she got selected first-overall in the 2007 WNBA Draft.

Lindsey Harding’s path before getting chance with LeBron’s Lakers

Harding got into coaching after nine playing seasons, landing jobs as player development coach with the Sacramento Kings and the Philadelphia 76ers, where she reunited with Redick as he played in the City of Brotherly Love by then.

Sacramento Kings assistant coach Lindsey Harding poses for a photo at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on October 02, 2023 in Sacramento, California.

Lindsey made an impression in the G League last season, winning the 2023-2024 G League Coach of the Year award as she led the Stockton Kings to the Western Conference Finals.

That success seemed to give her confidence to pursue an opportunity in the NBA, with Woj reporting Harding interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching opening that was ultimately filled by Charles Lee. Now, she’ll be part of a coaching staff that will be in charge of none other than LeBron James, with his son Bronny also aiming to make a name for himself in Los Angeles.

Redick’s complete coaching staff for first season with Lakers

Redick knows he has a big challenge ahead of him in getting the best out of a roster led by LeBron James, whose championship window is starting to close. Besides, he’ll also have the task of helping in Bronny‘s development as the Lakers hope using their second-round draft pick on LeBron’s son eventually pays off.

Apart from Harding, Redick’s assistants at the Los Angeles Lakers in his first season as head coach will reportedly be Nate McMillian, Scott Brooks, and Greg St. Jean.