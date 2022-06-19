To say the Golden State Warriors' big three is one of the most dominant in NBA history is not news. However, their current record in the playoffs is something unseen before.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have battled against everything and everyone during the 2021-22 NBA season. They proved their haters wrong after their 4th NBA championship in their eight-year run in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors' Big 3 have made history in Boston on Thursday.

Not only the Warriors are now the third franchise with most NBA championships, but the Dubs created a dynasty from scratch and it will be remember like that. All of them came from their NBA Draft picks, something that is very hard to accomplish in a league where money comes and goes easily.

In fact, the next Warriors' generation that includes Jordan Poole, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga also comes from the draft. However, the veteran trio has set the bar so high that not even historic trios in the NBA were able to maintain that level of success. Take a look at the example.

The Warriors' Big 3 record in the playoffs

Let's remember the last two NBA Playoffs series where the Warriors ended up as the lossing team. In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Dubs lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in an unseen comeback to a 3-1 lead that completely shocked the NBA. Then, in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Both series have something in common. In both series at least one member of the Warriors' Big 3 wasn't present in the starting lineup in at least one of those playoffs games. In 2016, Draymond Green got suspended for Game 5, which led to the Cavs to even things up. Whereas in 2019, Klay Thompson missed Games 3 and 6 due to an injury.

So, when the Warriors Big 3 is fully healthy during their playoffs run, the Dubs have a record of 17 wins and 0 losses. The most recent win over the Boston Celtics in a 4-2 game series. So next season, if the Dubs' veteran trio has a good reasonable season within the limits of injuries, the NBA may see a powerful team again.



