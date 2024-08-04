The Golden State Warriors have one big trade on their minds, but, things are getting complicated to add a key asset for Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors start a new era without Klay Thompson. Furthermore, many reports point out that Stephen Curry might leave in 2025 if the team’s front office doesn’t turn things around.

There are many great pieces in The Bay to be a contender. Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and a tremendous head coach like Steve Kerr. However, with a loaded Western Conference, they need more.

Right now, the Warriors aren’t favorites to make a championship run in the NBA. It’s a similar situation like the one with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. They have a legend as their leader, but, the supporting cast isn’t enough.

Will the Warriors make a trade soon?

According to a report from Marc Stein, Lauri Markkanen is still the priority for the Golden State Warriors. The big problem is that, in recent weeks, the Utah Jazz have not accepted any trade proposal.

“The Warriors continue to be regarded as the league’s most ardent Markkanen suitor, but at the same time still unwilling to surrender Brandin Podziemski in a trade package for the 7-foot Finn. Golden State, to date, have pursued Markkanen without including Podziemski or Jonathan Kuminga in trade packages laden with future draft compensation. Obviously no team, to this point, has met Danny Ainge’s asking price.”