Since entering the NBA in 2018 with Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young has often been compared to Stephen Curry, both due to their shared position as point guards and their similar playing style. Both players are known for their exceptional 3-point shooting and dynamic offensive skills.

These comparisons began during Young’s college days when his performances started turning heads, drawing parallels to Curry’s own rise to stardom. Since then, Young has built a friendly rapport with Warriors’ guard, who has become a source of guidance and support for Young.

On Paul George’s Podcast P, Young recalled a pivotal moment when Curry reached out to him: “I remember the first time I was ever on the trade block, and it was right before the Play-in game,” Young said. “I think it was two years ago. He [Curry] texted me, just telling me to stay focused, keep my head up, and things like that. He’ll drop some knowledge and give me advice every now and then as a supporter. So, he’s always been helpful.”

Trae Young gets real about Curry’s comparisons

During the podcast, Young also addressed the ongoing comparisons between him and Curry, explaining how they first arose during his college career: “That really all started in college. We played in the Phil Knight Tournament, had a really good showing, and then we were on ESPN every day,” Young stated. “I swear that’s all [ESPN] was pushing was, ‘The next Steph Curry.’ I never paid too much attention to it. I never thought, ‘Yeah, I’m about to be the next Steph.’ I always felt like I took a little bit from everybody’s game.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors converses with Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Young acknowledged the similarities between their playing styles but also highlighted a key difference: “My favorite player growing up was Steve Nash, and he led the league in assists for multiple years. Unfortunately, he also led the league in turnovers, which I’ve done a couple of years too. But I take bits from a lot of players, so while Steph and I have some similarities, I also get 10 assists a game.”

However, one aspect of Curry’s game that Young is still striving to emulate is consistently leading his team to victory. Since being drafted in 2018, Atlanta has advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs only once, in 2021, and missed the postseason altogether last year.