A Real Madrid defender has spoken out about the grueling schedule the team faces this season before the UEFA Super Cup final.

Real Madrid are set to officially kick off the 2024/2025 season on Wednesday, August 14, when they take on Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup. This match will mark Kylian Mbappe’s debut in the iconic white jersey, as well as the beginning of what promises to be a challenging season for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

The team is slated to compete in six tournaments this season, likely pushing their total games beyond 72. These include the UEFA Super Cup (a single match), the Spanish Super Cup (featuring a semifinal and final), and the three standard competitions (LaLiga, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey). In December, the Intercontinental Cup will also be added to their already packed schedule.

Given this demanding calendar, some Real Madrid players have expressed their concerns about the excessive number of games. The first to voice his frustration was Dani Carvajal, the team’s vice-captain.

Dani Carvajal’s frustration with the packed schedule

Dani Carvajal, one of Real Madrid’s captains, criticized the current competition schedule ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final, calling it senseless. “It makes no sense. It’s impossible for us to maintain optimal performance under these conditions,” Carvajal said.

Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“We have trips for the Intercontinental Cup, then the Club World Cup at the end of the season, and we’ll be away from home for a month… There are FIFA dates in between. It’s impossible to perform at our best with a 72-game schedule,” added the Spanish defender.

Carvajal continued, “This needs to be reassessed because it’s practically impossible. The quality of the matches suffers, and we, along with our families, are the ones who pay the price.”

Teammate Federico Valverde echoed Carvajal’s sentiments, adding his own perspective on the long travel times he faces for international duty: “I agree with Dani. On top of that, I’m from South America, so I have to endure 12-hour flights to play for my national team. Then I have to jump right back into games. We’re professionals, we’re mature, and we try to take care of our bodies with proper nutrition and rest. But sometimes, our bodies just get overwhelmed.”