The Golden State Warriors have reportedly made a decision regarding the future of their franchise star, Stephen Curry.

As teams across the NBA finalize their rosters post-Olympics, the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry find themselves at a pivotal moment. With the departure of Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors face the challenge of maintaining their competitive edge. Thompson’s exit marks the end of a 13-year run for the most successful trio in Warriors history.

Efforts to fill the void left by Thompson have been met with setbacks. Paul George, who was rumored to be heading to the Warriors, ultimately chose to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Similarly, Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen, who appeared poised to leave the Utah Jazz, decided to renew his contract, further complicating Golden State’s offseason plans.

In light of these developments, the Warriors have shifted their focus to ensuring the contract renewal of Olympic champion Stephen Curry, recognizing his invaluable role as the team’s cornerstone.

The Warriors’ commitment to Stephen Curry

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors are fully committed to keeping Curry in the Bay Area for the remainder of his career. “Golden State has no intention of seeing Curry wear another jersey to finish his career, league sources said. The organization is prepared to do what it takes to remain competitive as Curry’s legendary career nears its conclusion, while still keeping an open mind regarding their long-term strategy.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors kisses his 2017-2018 Championship ring. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The uncertainty surrounding Curry’s future influenced the Warriors’ decision to refrain from making major trades for players like George or Markkanen. As Siegel notes, the Warriors are still heavily invested in the young core they’ve developed and are focused on preserving that foundation.

As the Warriors enter the new season, their priority is clear: securing the future of Stephen Curry while continuing to build around their promising young talent. With the NBA landscape constantly shifting, Golden State is poised to navigate these changes by balancing their loyalty to Curry with a forward-thinking approach to team development.