Kevin Durant shared his feelings after clinching victory at the Paris Olympics alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Several days have passed since Team USA‘s triumph at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but the excitement continues. One of the cornerstones of the team, Kevin Durant, shared some notable reflections on the experience of playing alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

The current Phoenix Suns star was one of the standout players for Team USA, delivering notable performances, especially in the initial Group C games, where they emerged victorious against Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico.

In the final match, where the USA ultimately secured the gold medal, Kevin Durant played a total of 31 minutes on the court, registering 15 points and 4 rebounds, making him a key player in the decisive moments.

Most of the team members coached by Steve Kerr suggest that, one of the main keys to achieving the ultimate goal of winning the gold medal was not just about the team’s technical aspects.

Lebron James #6, Kevin Durant #7, and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their team’s win against Team Serbia during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

According to post-victory statements in Paris, Kevin Durant emphasized the exceptional relationship not only among the Team USA roster but also with the coaching staff led by Kerr.

Kevin Durant’s feelings after winning with Team USA

After the victory over France in the final, Kevin Durant did not hide his excitement at once again being crowned with the United States national team. He reflected on the experience of sharing the roster with these stars.

In an interview with @overtime, Durant stated: “I had some great teams. I can’t compare, but this was so much fun for a month. Traveling the world, man, going to places I’ve never been.”

Kevin Durant and his prestigious trophy cabinet

Kevin Durant’s career representing the United States has seen him crowned multiple times. The former Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets player, among others, won gold at the London 2012 Olympics, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and now Paris 2024. Additionally, he secured first place at the 2010 World Cup in Turkey.

In the NBA, he currently holds two championship rings, both earned alongside his friend Stephen Curry with the Golden State Warriors. These victories came in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Additionally, Durant has been selected for the All-Star Game in 14 editions.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors smiles at his bench in a 129-110 win over the LA Clippers during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

What’s next in Kevin Durant’s career

While there is no official confirmation, given that Durant is already 35 years old, it is likely that this may have been his last Olympic Games representing Team USA. The next Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

In the NBA, KD will face a new season with the Phoenix Suns, alongside his Olympic teammate Devin Booker, as they pursue the coveted championship ring.