Club America play against St. Louis City SC in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Fans can catch all the excitement with complete coverage, including kickoff times and streaming details, available in the USA.

In a must-watch Round of 16 showdown at the 2024 Leagues Cup, Club America is set to face off against St. Louis City SC, with a coveted spot in the quarterfinals up for grabs. Soccer fans can expect an electrifying match as these two teams battle it out for advancement. Be sure to check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the live action from the USA.

[Watch Club America vs St. Louis City SC live in the USA on Apple TV]

In a highly anticipated debut, Club America, who entered the Leagues Cup directly as Liga MX champions, showcased their prowess with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Atlas in the round of 32. This win propelled them into the round of 16, aligning perfectly with their high expectations for the tournament.

For America, falling short of the semifinals would be seen as a major disappointment, so they’re eyeing a decisive win to advance to the quarterfinals. Now they face St. Louis City SC, who have struggled in MLS this season but have demonstrated strong performances in the Leagues Cup. St. Louis will be looking to pull off an upset and knock out one of the tournament’s top contenders.

When will the Club America vs St. Louis City SC match be played?

Club America are set to clash with St. Louis City SC in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup this Tuesday, August 13. The match is slated to kick off at 10:30 PM (ET).

Louis City SC defender Kyle Hiebert – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Club America vs St. Louis City SC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Club America vs St. Louis City SC in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as Club America face St. Louis City SC in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Catch every moment of this must-watch match by streaming it live with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Other options: TUDN, Univision NOW, UniMás.