CeeDee Lamb has not signed a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys, and Jerry Jones has explained the reason behind the team's decision.

Time is running out for the Dallas Cowboys to address CeeDee Lamb’s contract situation. Amid growing concerns, team owner Jerry Jones has shed light on why the organization isn’t rushing to secure the star wide receiver’s new deal.

This offseason has been challenging for the Cowboys. The NFC East team faces several contract dilemmas, including that of CeeDee Lamb, a vital component of their offense.

Lamb is reportedly seeking to become the highest-paid player at his position, but it appears Dallas is hesitant to meet those demands. With no extension in place, uncertainty looms over both the player and the franchise.

Jeery Jones explains why CeeDee Lamb’s extension is not urgent

CeeDee Lamb’s contract extension is proving to be a huge challenge for the Cowboys. While the star wide receiver wants to remain in Dallas, he’s clear that it will only be on terms that make him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL.

This issue has dominated conversations with Jerry Jones. The team’s owner recently stated that the Cowboys are not in a rush to sign Lamb, a comment that quickly sparked a heated reaction from the player.

Lamb responded angrily on social media, hinting at the possibility of leaving Dallas. In response, Jerry Jones has now sent a strong message to calm the former 1st-round pick.

“I think I got in trouble the other day when I said, ‘Look, we’re not urgent about CeeDee,’“ Jones said on the team’s pregame broadcast, via Yahoo Sports. “Well, no one appreciates CeeDee being on the field any more than I do, but let me say this, he wouldn’t be taking a snap out here today if he had been here. You’ve got to use your head when you expose key players. That gives the other younger players a chance to do it.

“We know exactly what CeeDee can do. … We wouldn’t have him out here. Has really not anything to do with his contract. Dak (Prescott) won’t be out here this afternoon. And so the bottom line is, no, there’s not that urgency. Now, I understand completely the angst that’s happening when you are anxious about it and someone says anything about whether you’re missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you’re missed, okay, but you’re not missed out here competing, and it doesn’t put any pressure, anyplace on us. It’s not pressure out here today and in practice.”

Based on Jones’ comments, the Cowboys are indeed willing to sign Lamb but believe there’s no immediate urgency. The team plans to extend an offer in the coming days, aiming to finalize the deal before the 2024 season and ensure Lamb is fully integrated into the offense as quickly as possible.

What was CeeDee Lamb’s rookie contract with the Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb’s rookie contract was a four-year deal worth $14.01 million, fully guaranteed, after being selected 17th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft. The contract included a signing bonus of $7.7 million, making him one of the highest-paid rookies in his class.

As part of his rookie deal, Lamb’s contract also included a fifth-year option, a standard feature for first-round picks. This option allows the Cowboys to retain him through the 2024 season, but a contract extension is expected to be ready soon.