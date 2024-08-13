LAFC face SJ Earthquakes in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Fans can catch all the excitement with complete coverage, including kickoff times and streaming details, available in the USA.

In a high-stakes Round of 16 clash in the 2024 Leagues Cup, LAFC take on the San Jose Earthquakes with a coveted quarterfinal berth on the line. This match promises a thrilling spectacle that soccer enthusiasts won’t want to miss. Tune in to your local listings for kickoff times and streaming details to catch all the live action in the USA.

[Watch LAFC vs SJ Earthquakes live in the USA on Apple TV]

Los Angeles FC stands out as one of the top contenders for this tournament, thanks to their impressive form in the MLS. Currently vying for the top spot in the Western Conference, LAFC have also showcased their quality in the Leagues Cup, where they were narrowly defeated by Vancouver Whitecaps only on penalties.

In contrast, the San Jose Earthquakes are seen as the underdogs in their upcoming matchup against LAFC. Despite their struggles in the MLS, where they rank among the lower-tier teams, the Earthquakes have managed to reach this stage of the tournament. They’ll be looking to pull off a major upset and eliminate a serious title contender, aiming to prove their worth on the big stage.

When will the LAFC vs SJ Earthquakes match be played?

Los Angeles FC will take on the San Jose Earthquakes in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup this Tuesday, August 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper William Yarbrough – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

LAFC vs SJ Earthquakes: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs SJ Earthquakes in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as LAFC face off against SJ Earthquakes in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Catch every moment of this must-watch match by streaming it live with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.