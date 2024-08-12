Kevin Durant continued to add to his Olympic legacy by helping Team USA win the gold medal at Paris 2024. But while the Phoenix Suns star proved he still has enough lot left in the tank, fans are wondering for how long we’ll see him playing at a high level in the NBA.

As talented as he is, one cannot overlook the fact that KD is not getting any younger. He’ll turn 36 in September, so chances are this has been his last Olympics appearance.

And it feels like we’re seeing his last years in the NBA as well. In fact, the former Brooklyn Nets star recently admitted he’s already preparing for the day he’ll call it a career.

“As I get older in the league and the league is getting younger, I tend to think about retirement more,” Durant said in an interview on TV One Rising Fame, via Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States looks on during a Men’s basketball group phase-group C game between the United States and Puerto Rico.

Kevin Durant not sure about what to do after retirement

Durant may feel retirement is getting closer, yet he doesn’t know what will happen next. He knows he would like to do something related to basketball, but in the meantime, the Suns star is enjoying the moment.

“I honestly don’t know what I’ll do [after retirement]. I have a lot of different interests; I definitely want to stay in on the game. … But I truly want to hang out and see what happens,” Durant said, via ClutchPoints. “… This is gonna be a huge, huge transition. Been at this since I was eight. So I just want to have the time and space and step out of that matrix and figure out who I am as an individual and then step into something and be ready for it.”

After a strong performance with Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Durant will be looking to keep up with that level when he returns to action with Phoenix as the Suns left a lot to be desired last season.