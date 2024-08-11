Dak Prescott is getting ready for the 2024 season trying to lead the Dallas Cowboys to their first Super Bowl in three decades. However, that’s not the big issue thanks to Jerry Jones.

Right now, all the talk is around the contract extension yet to be delivered for the quarterback. If that doesn’t happen soon, Dak will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

So, as the top story to follow in the NFL, Dak Prescott has been constantly facing the same topic during training camp. He seems to be absolutely relaxed about what’s coming next.

Will Dak Prescott sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

Jerry Jones has publicly said that he isn’t in a hurry to pay Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. That has created a lot of controversy inside the locker room with the wide receiver missing training camp and posting darts at the Cowboys’ owner on social media.

However, Dak won’t get in the middle of all that stuff. “It’s all the same. It’s all noise. I’ve become callous to it. I’m just present where my feet are. I can control what I can control. The noise is going to happen. Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, whether it’s about the contract or my play. I can’t stop that.”

Then, the star delivered an incredible joke to all reporters. “I mean, you guys get paid pretty well to write headlines and do your job. I can’t allow that to affect how I get paid in my job.”

In that instant, when a reporter said he doesn’t get a lot of money for writing, Dak Prescott had an epic answer. “You don’t get paid well? You all need to start holding out too then (laughs).”