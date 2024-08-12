After Team USA's victory over France, head coach Steve Kerr shared an inside look at a critical decision made by Stephen Curry involving LeBron James.

Team USA clinched its fifth consecutive Olympic gold with a 98-87 win against France in the final, and it was Stephen Curry who stole the show. Despite a slow start to the tournament, Curry’s brilliance shone through when it mattered most, with Steve Kerr revealing the strategy the Warriors‘ point guard employed alongside LeBron James to clinch the victory.

At the start of the Olympics, Curry’s performances were solid but not spectacular. However, as the stakes increased, so did Curry’s game. His breakout moment came during the semifinals against Serbia, where Team USA found themselves in deep trouble, trailing by 17 points.

But Curry’s experience and leadership came to the forefront, as he drained nine three-pointers and scored 36 points—marking the second-highest individual scoring performance in Team USA’s Olympic history.

In the gold medal match against France, Curry once again proved to be the hero. With just minutes remaining, he hit four three-pointers, including one with 33 seconds left, extending Team USA’s lead to nine points and sealing their victory.

Stephen Curry’s strategy alongside LeBron James

During a late-game timeout, Curry made a game-changing suggestion that would ultimately secure the win. As reported by The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Kerr recounted the moment: “Down the stretch, Steph took over. He actually suggested in the timeout with about three minutes left, he said, ‘Let me run a clear side pick and roll with LeBron, and we’ll spread the floor.’ I said, ‘OK, let’s do that, because I’ve seen it before and it usually works out well.’”

The play worked flawlessly, showcasing the remarkable chemistry between two of the NBA’s greatest players as they executed the plan to perfection.

Curry’s cemented legacy

For Stephen Curry, the Paris 2024 Olympics marked his first appearance and gold medal at the Games. While this may also be his last, Curry’s outstanding performance alongside veterans LeBron James and Kevin Durant—the three oldest players on the roster—left an indelible mark on basketball fans around the world. The opportunity to watch these legends play together on the Olympic stage is a memory that will be cherished for years to come.