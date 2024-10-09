Trending topics:
NBA News: HC Charles Lee delivers powerful statement on LaMelo Ball following Hornets' win against Heat

Following their second NBA preseason game with a victory over the Miami Heat, the Charlotte Hornets' HC Charles Lee delivered a clear message about LaMelo Ball's performance.

LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets drives against Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center on January 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
© Megan Briggs/Getty Images LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets drives against Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center on January 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

By Matías Persuh

The Charlotte Hornets played their second preseason game in the lead-up to a new NBA season. This time, under the guidance of Charles Lee, they secured a victory over the Miami Heat, thanks to a solid performance from LaMelo Ball. It was the head coach who, after the game, delivered a clear message about the player’s performance.

Ball is expected to be one of the key players this season in the league, despite the abundance of elite players on most teams. The Hornets will aim to make a splash in the East and have a respectable campaign after several years.

Following the victory over Jimmy Butler‘s Heat, it was none other than Hornets coach Charles Lee who showered the point guard with praise in statements to the press. “On top of being a two-way player, I’ve also loved the way he’s been able to play with the ball in his hands and off the ball. His improved running habits off the ball, getting some more catch-and-shoot threes, and trusting his teammates.” Lee stated.

Lee also acknowledges the potential for continued growth: “We talked about pick & rolls and can we hit the seam a little more? I though tonight we hit them a couple times and got wide-open threes. His overall growth and development and trust in all the guys will continue to grow.

Miami Heat Charlotte Hornets

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center on October 10, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

LaMelo played a total of 23 minutes, finishing with 24 points. He also contributed 6 rebounds and dished out 5 assists to his teammates. Without a doubt, a solid performance from the Hornets’ star.

The experience of Kemba Walker

After a long time, the Hornets have a roster with serious playoff aspirations. The experience of the talented Kemba Walker, now as a member of the staff, influences not only the game but also provides guidance for the younger players.

That’s made clear by Miles Bridges, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018 and now represents Charlotte: “It’s great just hearing a veteran voice that I heard my rookie year it’s good,” Bridges said. “And he knows basketball. Him just talking to Melo is big for him since he’s been there before.”

Bridges’ first season coincided with Walker’s final year with the Charlotte Hornets during the 2018-19 season. As a result, Bridges not only understands Walker’s game from their time together in the locker room, but he also gained valuable insights from one of the top veteran guards of that era.

Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets poses for a portrait during Charlotte Hornets Media Day at Spectrum Center on September 30, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

What’s next for the Charlotte Hornets

Before the start of the season, where the Charlotte Hornets will face the Houston Rockets on October 23 for the NBA‘s opening night, the team led by Charles Lee still has three preseason games to play.

  • vs Memphis Grizzlies, October 10th
  • vs New York Knicks, October 15th
  • vs Indiana Pacers, October 17th
