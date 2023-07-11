Even though the NBA rumor mill has been quieter as of late, many teams are still trying to improve their roster. The Dallas Mavericks were able to keep Kyrie Irving to help Luka Doncic, but they might lose a player to the Miami Heat, who aim to build a better team around Jimmy Butler.

The Mavs were one of the most disappointing teams in the league last season, having failed to make the playoffs even after landing Kyrie. On the other hand, Erik Spoelstra’s team defied the odds by reaching the NBA Finals.

Right now, Miami is trying to figure out how to get Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. But in the meantime, Pat Riley may also keep an eye on other players.

Rumor: Heat could land Christian Wood

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Miami Heat are still monitoring the situation of Christian Wood, who became a free agent after spending last season in Dallas. However, the Kings are also said to be interested in the big man:

“The Sacramento Kings and Heat are two other teams to keep an eye on regarding Wood still being a free agent. Miami will have open roster spots to fill in the event it can pull off a trade for Lillard, while the Kings could benefit from adding a scoring big man for depth in their frontcourt. Everything hinders on if Wood is willing to accept a minimum contract, though, as he is not expected to see any other offers at this point in the summer.”

Players who are still unsigned will probably have to settle for a minimum deal at this point, unless they’re willing to wait for months to land a bigger salary. Either way, the market seems to be quite short for Wood right now.