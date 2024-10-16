Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Heat’s Spoelstra makes something clear about Bam Adebayo’s role for upcoming season

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra addressed Bam Adebayo’s role following the team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, outlining his expectations for the center as they approach the upcoming NBA season.

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on February 26, 2024 in Sacramento, California.
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesBam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on February 26, 2024 in Sacramento, California.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

The Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs 120-117 at the Kaseya Center in their third preseason game. The matchup provided an opportunity to fine-tune the core lineup that will anchor the team throughout the NBA season while giving rotation players valuable minutes. However, one standout performance particularly impressed head coach Erik Spoelstra: that of Bam Adebayo.

“Being able to draw fouls, that’s so key. Finding those in-the-gap plays, cutting behind the defense or just going into an open space. Those are big, they’re momentum-shifting plays,” Spoelstra said of Adebayo‘s performance, highlighting the center’s crucial role in the starting lineup this season.

The 27-year-old center was the Miami Heat’s standout contributor in the win over the San Antonio Spurs, posting 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 24 minutes of action. His efforts earned significant praise from the head coach.

Advertisement

“Playing off the ball a little bit, setting screens for us and then, yes, spacing the floor. That’s probably the only thing people notice,” Erik noted. “I’m seeing all the other parts of his game continue to grow and that’s needed for our team,” Spoelstra emphasized that Adebayo’s contributions are integral to the Heat’s overall structure, even if some nuances go unnoticed by casual observers.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls on March 18, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls on March 18, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

Advertisement

Spoelstra sees progress in the Heat’s preseason

After a rocky preseason opener that ended in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the Miami Heat have steadily improved, culminating in their most convincing performance yet against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

NBA News: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra may have found great Plan B for Jimmy Butler

see also

NBA News: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra may have found great Plan B for Jimmy Butler

In this game, Spoelstra leaned heavily on those expected to be key contributors this season. Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and Bam Adebayo each logged 24 minutes, leading the team to victory, with notable contributions from Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Duncan Robinson as well.

Advertisement

They’re comfortable, they’re gaining confidence and the most important thing is they’re intentional about the work and the process of putting this, you know, together just to start the season, Spoelstra explained during the post-game press conference. “We know, we’ll see what happens once we get into it, and we’ll have to figure things out. But I love the intent so far.”

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

WNBA: New York Liberty star Breanna Stewarts opens up about her future
Sports

WNBA: New York Liberty star Breanna Stewarts opens up about her future

Angel Reese fires backs at critics after saying her WNBA salary can't cover her rent
Sports

Angel Reese fires backs at critics after saying her WNBA salary can't cover her rent

NBA News: Steve Kerr sheds light on the relationship between Stephen Curry and LeBron James
NBA

NBA News: Steve Kerr sheds light on the relationship between Stephen Curry and LeBron James

NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa reportedly confirms final decision about career with Miami Dolphins
NFL

NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa reportedly confirms final decision about career with Miami Dolphins

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo