NBA News: Heat’s Spoelstra makes something clear about Bam Adebayo’s role for upcoming season

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra addressed Bam Adebayo’s role following the team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, outlining his expectations for the center as they approach the upcoming NBA season.

The Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs 120-117 at the Kaseya Center in their third preseason game. The matchup provided an opportunity to fine-tune the core lineup that will anchor the team throughout the NBA season while giving rotation players valuable minutes. However, one standout performance particularly impressed head coach Erik Spoelstra: that of Bam Adebayo.

“Being able to draw fouls, that’s so key. Finding those in-the-gap plays, cutting behind the defense or just going into an open space. Those are big, they’re momentum-shifting plays,” Spoelstra said of Adebayo‘s performance, highlighting the center’s crucial role in the starting lineup this season.

The 27-year-old center was the Miami Heat’s standout contributor in the win over the San Antonio Spurs, posting 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 24 minutes of action. His efforts earned significant praise from the head coach.

“Playing off the ball a little bit, setting screens for us and then, yes, spacing the floor. That’s probably the only thing people notice,” Erik noted. “I’m seeing all the other parts of his game continue to grow and that’s needed for our team,” Spoelstra emphasized that Adebayo’s contributions are integral to the Heat’s overall structure, even if some nuances go unnoticed by casual observers.

Spoelstra sees progress in the Heat’s preseason

After a rocky preseason opener that ended in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the Miami Heat have steadily improved, culminating in their most convincing performance yet against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

In this game, Spoelstra leaned heavily on those expected to be key contributors this season. Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and Bam Adebayo each logged 24 minutes, leading the team to victory, with notable contributions from Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Duncan Robinson as well.

“They’re comfortable, they’re gaining confidence and the most important thing is they’re intentional about the work and the process of putting this, you know, together just to start the season,” Spoelstra explained during the post-game press conference. “We know, we’ll see what happens once we get into it, and we’ll have to figure things out. But I love the intent so far.”