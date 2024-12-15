NFL News: Dan Campbell reveals two Lions defensive linemen may miss the rest of the season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared some disappointing updates following the team’s thrilling but ultimately unsuccessful matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The game not only ended in defeat but also left the Lions potentially without two key defensive players for the remainder of the season and their playoff run.

According to Campbell, defensive linemen Alim McNeill and Carlton Davis III could both miss significant time. McNeill is reportedly dealing with a knee injury sustained while attempting to pressure Bills quarterback Josh Allen, landing awkwardly on his right leg. Davis, on the other hand, suffered a jaw injury during a tackle attempt in the second quarter and did not return to the game.

These injuries further deplete a Lions defense already ravaged by setbacks, with over ten defensive players currently on the injury list. The game against the Bills was particularly brutal, as multiple defensive players were reported injured. Additionally, there was concern when running back David Montgomery appeared to sustain a knee injury, though he was able to return to action.

Khalil Dorsey Out for the Season

One defensive player who is confirmed out for the rest of the season is Khalil Dorsey. The cornerback suffered a severe tibia fracture in a collision with a teammate, reminiscent of Aidan Hutchinson’s similar injury earlier this season.

Lions Look Ahead to Final Games

Despite securing a playoff spot, the Lions must focus on their remaining regular-season matchups against the Bears, 49ers, and Vikings. Winning all three games could elevate them to the NFC’s top seed, pending the performance of the Philadelphia Eagles.