WNBA News: Caitlin Clark reacts to Indiana Fever teammate’s honor on Instagram

Caitlin Clark keeps collecting awards, her most recent being TIME’s Athlete of the Year honor. However, the guard is not the only Indiana Fever player to receive recognition lately, as Aliyah Boston was honored by her school.

During her visit to the Worcester Academy, Boston became the first athlete in school history to have her jersey retired in a special ceremony. The 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year earned Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year honors three times (2017, 2018, 2019), while also leading the team to two consecutive New England Prep School Athletic Council Class A championships.

After the ceremony, Boston took to her Instagram to share some photos with her followers. She captioned the pictures with “feeling blessed to get my jersey retired,” to which Clark replied in a comment: “Yass sista,” Clark wrote. A former five-star recruit, Boston also earned All-American honors and had the privilege of playing in top high school events like the Jordan Brand Classic and the McDonald’s All-American Game.

The Indiana Fever also commented on the post with “congrats AB!” as well as their teammate Lexie Hull, who also shared her congratulations to the guard. It’s just another sign that the Fever team are in tune ahead of the 2025 season.

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever (IMAGO/Sports Press Photo)

Boston and Clark’s connection extends beyond their time as teammates with the Indiana Fever. Their friendship dates back to 2019, when they played together for Team USA at the FIBA Under-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand.

Caitlin Clark’s good chemistry with her teammates

In her first season at the WNBA, Clark broke records and won the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year while also helping her team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Part of the reason was that she was able to gel well with her teammates, as Erica Wheeler explained recently.

“All we do is have fun with Caitlin Clark, who never takes anything seriously,” Wheeler said. “I tell people all the time she’s really a kid at heart… The outside world was really trying to get inside this building, and we just didn’t let it. Having fun is a great way to kinda keep that out,” she said.

