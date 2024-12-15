Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles and complicated their path to win the AFC North. There were many concerning aspects of the game, both on offense and defense. However, the key moment was a fumble by Najee Harris when the score was 20-13.

“We turned the ball over on the short field and got no points. There were several possession on defense where we had opportunities to tackle ball carriers in the flat and we missed those tackles. That produced extended drives and thus points. That’s life in our business. It’s not anything mystical. It’s very fundamental. We’ve got to play disciplined. Secure the ball and tackle.”

The coach was questioned by a reporter about the possibility of a snowball effect, considering the upcoming opponents are very tough, such as the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. “It’s a loss. I mean, let’s not get dramatic.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the Steelers record right now?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a 10-4 record and, thanks to losses by the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts, they have already secured their spot in the playoffs. Tomlin wasn’t happy to reach the dance this way.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t matter as I stand here today (ticket to the playoffs). We had a game to play today and we wanted to win it. We didn’t. So, you know, some of that other stuff is less relevant to us.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Russell Wilson has chosen his team for next season after stint with Mike Tomlin and Steelers

The next challenge for Mike Tomlin will be securing a road victory against the Baltimore Ravens to clinch the AFC North division title. Additionally, that would guarantee them at least one home game in the playoffs. “Although it sucks, we learn. We proceed and move forward.”