Bronny James‘ entry into the elite of U.S. basketball continues to stir reactions, both positive and negative. His father LeBron’s influence, his talent, and other factors have led many to voice their opinions both in favor of and against his arrival in the NBA.

In addition to those who believe Bronny lacks what it takes to remain an NBA player, there are also those who support his move to the Lakers and even defend him against the criticisms he and LeBron face.

The former USC Trojans player was drafted at the 55th pick, and much of the criticism regarding his selection centers on the perception that a more promising pick could have been used instead of Bronny. In his single season with USC, Bronny averaged only 4.8 points, 2.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game.

One of the latest voices to back this risky move by the Los Angeles Lakers is the famous rapper, actor, and CEO of the Big3 basketball league, Ice Cube.

Ice Cube looks on during Week One at Credit Union 1 Arena on June 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

In a conversation with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, Ice Cube expressed his support for Bronny and LeBron James, stating that family should always support family: “It don’t matter, you know? The thing is a father SHOULD help their son get to the next level. Whether it’s basketball or it’s a business or it’s a job, wherever you can help your own family, you gotta do it.”

This sentiment expressed by the famous rapper is something he also put into practice with his own children. When it came time to cast himself in Straight Outta Compton (2015), he pushed for his son O’Shea Jackson Jr. to play him. Since then, Jackson Jr. has had an incredibly successful acting career, taking on roles in Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) and the Den of Thieves franchise.

Bronny James and the Summer League

Bronny James’ performance in the Summer League with the Lakers leaves him with an average of 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and one steal across four games. Perhaps his standout performance was in his last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he scored 13 points along with five rebounds, three assists, and a block.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while watching son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.

LeBron James’ in search for another gold medal

Temporarily away from the NBA, LeBron continues in Paris competing in the 2024 Olympic Games with Team USA. Coached by Steve Kerr, the team remains on their path to securing another gold medal and preventing any other team from dethroning them from the top spot.