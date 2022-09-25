There have been multiple reports about Jae Crowder been traded away from the Phoenix Suns. However, it wasn't until now that Jae Crowder finally revealed the reason behind this unexpected move.

NBA News: Jae Crowder finally reveals why he is looking to be traded away from the Phoenix Suns

As the 2022-23 NBA Season is getting closer and closer to start, many franchises are still looking to lock down their roster in order to start with every single player. However, the Phoenix Suns won't have Jae Crowder focus on the upcoming trainning camps.

Crowder has developed to be a starter for every franchise he has played with. In fact, with the Phoenix Suns, the forward has been a key player for Monty Williams' offense, especially in the playoffs. According to the NBA-stat specialized StatMuse, Crowder has more playoff points than Anthony Davis, and Jrue Holiday.

So, any team in the NBA would love to have a crucial player who gives in his best performance when matters the most. Now, the Suns will have to look for a three-pointer who also is playmaker. This looks unreal just days before trainning camp, and less than a month away from the season opener game.

As reported by Shams Charania of the Athletic, "the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade." Despite there weren't any rumors about a possible trade involving the 32-year-old guard, last week Crowder tweeted and deleted later about him not been available for the first days of the Phoenix Suns' trainning camp.

So, after the information about his ongoing trade was revealed, he posted on his Twitter account why he agreed to it. In fact, there were recently reports that linked him to a possible Miami Heat comeback after his run with the Florida franchise in 2020.

"One must seek work where he is wanted.. where he is needed.! i am thankful for what these past 2 yrs have taught me.! now i must take on another challenge with continued hardwork & dedication.! for those of you who closed the door on me…. thank you! 99 back soon.!", he posted on his Twitter account.