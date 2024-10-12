Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: James Harden gets real about Clippers’ season start without Kawhi Leonard

James Harden made it clear how the Los Angeles Clippers should approach the start of the season without Kawhi Leonard, who is recovering from a knee injury.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers reacts after their 149-144 win over the Atlanta Hawks
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesJames Harden #1 of the LA Clippers reacts after their 149-144 win over the Atlanta Hawks

By Gianni Taina

The Los Angeles Clippers kicked off their preseason without Russell Westbrook and have posted two wins and one loss in three games. However, Kawhi Leonard has yet to suit up due to a lingering knee injury from last season. Recently, James Harden weighed in on how the Clippers can manage without Leonard in the early stages of the season.

When asked about how the team should navigate Leonard’s absence, Harden emphasized the importance of sticking to fundamentals and relying on their defense.

Sticking to the details, the things that we’ve been going over in training camp, is very vital and important to getting off to great starts,” Harden said. “We’ve got to rely on our defense, we’ve got some really, really good defenders – individually and as a team. I think that’s going to help us offensively as well.”

Advertisement

Harden remained confident about the team’s potential to surprise opponents. “If we can do those things, which we all can control, we’re going to sneak up on a lot of people,” he added. “Because people are already looking over us. Which is a good thing. We don’t care.”

James Harden #1 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers converse during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

James Harden #1 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers converse during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Advertisement

Leonard opens up about his chemistry with Harden

According to The Athletic, Leonard is optimistic about his on-court chemistry with Harden this season. “The relationship has been great. He came in last year wanting to win and saying that he was willing to sacrifice and do the things we needed to do to win games. Going into this year, he has the same mindset,” Leonard said.

NBA News: James Harden&#039;s true motivation for joining the Clippers, revealed by Kawhi Leonard

see also

NBA News: James Harden's true motivation for joining the Clippers, revealed by Kawhi Leonard

You just want another guy on your team that’s like-minded and willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Leonard continued. “I think it’s a good relationship so far. We can be transparent with each other about how we’re playing, good or bad. So I think it will be good moving forward.”

Advertisement

Despite doubts surrounding the Clippers‘ championship aspirations this season, Leonard is locked in on his ultimate goal.

This is what I work for. I strive to win a championship. I’m not out there to play 82 games; I’m trying to win,” Leonard stated. “Even though that’s expected of me, I’ve tried to do it, but it hasn’t worked out. So we’ll see.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL issues severe fines to Mike Tomlin's Steelers, Russell Wilson's teammates for controversial actions
NFL

NFL issues severe fines to Mike Tomlin's Steelers, Russell Wilson's teammates for controversial actions

Where to watch USA vs Panama live for free in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch USA vs Panama live for free in the USA: International Friendly game

Where to watch Mexico vs Valencia live for free in the USA: International friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico vs Valencia live for free in the USA: International friendly game

NFL News: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's key teammate fined for incident in game against Patriots
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's key teammate fined for incident in game against Patriots

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo