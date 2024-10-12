NBA News: James Harden gets real about Clippers’ season start without Kawhi Leonard

James Harden made it clear how the Los Angeles Clippers should approach the start of the season without Kawhi Leonard, who is recovering from a knee injury.

The Los Angeles Clippers kicked off their preseason without Russell Westbrook and have posted two wins and one loss in three games. However, Kawhi Leonard has yet to suit up due to a lingering knee injury from last season. Recently, James Harden weighed in on how the Clippers can manage without Leonard in the early stages of the season.

When asked about how the team should navigate Leonard’s absence, Harden emphasized the importance of sticking to fundamentals and relying on their defense.

“Sticking to the details, the things that we’ve been going over in training camp, is very vital and important to getting off to great starts,” Harden said. “We’ve got to rely on our defense, we’ve got some really, really good defenders – individually and as a team. I think that’s going to help us offensively as well.”

Harden remained confident about the team’s potential to surprise opponents. “If we can do those things, which we all can control, we’re going to sneak up on a lot of people,” he added. “Because people are already looking over us. Which is a good thing. We don’t care.”

James Harden #1 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers converse during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Leonard opens up about his chemistry with Harden

According to The Athletic, Leonard is optimistic about his on-court chemistry with Harden this season. “The relationship has been great. He came in last year wanting to win and saying that he was willing to sacrifice and do the things we needed to do to win games. Going into this year, he has the same mindset,” Leonard said.

“You just want another guy on your team that’s like-minded and willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Leonard continued. “I think it’s a good relationship so far. We can be transparent with each other about how we’re playing, good or bad. So I think it will be good moving forward.”

Despite doubts surrounding the Clippers‘ championship aspirations this season, Leonard is locked in on his ultimate goal.

“This is what I work for. I strive to win a championship. I’m not out there to play 82 games; I’m trying to win,” Leonard stated. “Even though that’s expected of me, I’ve tried to do it, but it hasn’t worked out. So we’ll see.”

