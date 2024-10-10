Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Tyronn Lue reveals plan B for key Kawhi Leonard, James Harden teammate on Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a setback as one of their key players went down with an injury. Tyronn Lue is now preparing for the opening game with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard leading the charge.

Head coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers gestures to his players during the first half of an exhibition game against the Golden State Warriors at SimpliFi Arena on October 5, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
© Darryl Oumi/Getty ImagesHead coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers gestures to his players during the first half of an exhibition game against the Golden State Warriors at SimpliFi Arena on October 5, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

By Santiago Tovar

As the Los Angeles Clippers gear up for the NBA regular season, head coach Tyronn Lue is navigating the absence of key players, including Kawhi Leonard. Meanwhile, James Harden is showing strong form in the preseason, and the Clippers are counting on him to lead the charge.

Lue is also monitoring the injury status of newcomer Mo Bamba, a player the Clippers are hoping to have in optimal condition for the season opener. However, uncertainty remains around Bamba’s availability, prompting Lue to prepare alternative strategies.

Despite the uncertainty, Lue is optimistic about Bamba’s potential return. Speaking to the press, Lue expressed hope that Bamba will be ready for the start of the season, providing a much-needed boost to the Clippers’ lineup.

Advertisement

Tyronn Lue’s backup plan for Bamba

Lue has already devised a backup plan in case Bamba is not ready for the regular-season opener. When asked about the team’s options, Lue pointed to Kai Jones as a reliable replacement: “Kai is our backup,” Lue said.

Mo Bamba on media day

Mo Bamba poses for a photo at the Los Angeles Clippers Media Day at Intuit Dome on September 30, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Jones is seen as a fitting complement to Harden, who is expected to take on a leadership role this season. The Clippers head coach is also closely monitoring Leonard’s recovery from injury, hoping to have the star forward back in action as soon as possible.

NBA News: Clippers star James Harden issues strong warning to his doubters

see also

NBA News: Clippers star James Harden issues strong warning to his doubters

With clarity on who will be available, Lue is working to finalize the Clippers’ roster for the regular season. The Clippers aim to be contenders this year and are determined to make a strong push for the playoffs.

Advertisement

Harden stats in the preseason

While head coach Tyronn Lue faces questions about certain positions, one player who has emerged as a beacon of hope for the Los Angeles Clippers is Harden. His preseason performance highlights are a crucial role in the Clippers’ quest for a playoff spot by the end of the regular season.In standout preseason play, Harden logged 34 minutes, contributing 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists—numbers that underscore his importance to the team’s success.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Lions: David Montgomery sends message to Jahmyr Gibbs regarding RB1 competition
NFL

Lions: David Montgomery sends message to Jahmyr Gibbs regarding RB1 competition

Where to watch Nicaragua vs Jamaica live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League
Soccer

Where to watch Nicaragua vs Jamaica live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Joe Burrow makes big admission after Bengals' weak start to the 2024 NFL season
NFL

Joe Burrow makes big admission after Bengals' weak start to the 2024 NFL season

NCAAF News: Texas' Steve Sarkisian reveals strong concerns about Oklahoma's QB
College Football

NCAAF News: Texas' Steve Sarkisian reveals strong concerns about Oklahoma's QB

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo