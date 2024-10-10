NBA News: Tyronn Lue reveals plan B for key Kawhi Leonard, James Harden teammate on Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a setback as one of their key players went down with an injury. Tyronn Lue is now preparing for the opening game with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard leading the charge.

As the Los Angeles Clippers gear up for the NBA regular season, head coach Tyronn Lue is navigating the absence of key players, including Kawhi Leonard. Meanwhile, James Harden is showing strong form in the preseason, and the Clippers are counting on him to lead the charge.

Lue is also monitoring the injury status of newcomer Mo Bamba, a player the Clippers are hoping to have in optimal condition for the season opener. However, uncertainty remains around Bamba’s availability, prompting Lue to prepare alternative strategies.

Despite the uncertainty, Lue is optimistic about Bamba’s potential return. Speaking to the press, Lue expressed hope that Bamba will be ready for the start of the season, providing a much-needed boost to the Clippers’ lineup.

Tyronn Lue’s backup plan for Bamba

Lue has already devised a backup plan in case Bamba is not ready for the regular-season opener. When asked about the team’s options, Lue pointed to Kai Jones as a reliable replacement: “Kai is our backup,” Lue said.

Mo Bamba poses for a photo at the Los Angeles Clippers Media Day at Intuit Dome on September 30, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Jones is seen as a fitting complement to Harden, who is expected to take on a leadership role this season. The Clippers head coach is also closely monitoring Leonard’s recovery from injury, hoping to have the star forward back in action as soon as possible.

With clarity on who will be available, Lue is working to finalize the Clippers’ roster for the regular season. The Clippers aim to be contenders this year and are determined to make a strong push for the playoffs.

Harden stats in the preseason

While head coach Tyronn Lue faces questions about certain positions, one player who has emerged as a beacon of hope for the Los Angeles Clippers is Harden. His preseason performance highlights are a crucial role in the Clippers’ quest for a playoff spot by the end of the regular season.In standout preseason play, Harden logged 34 minutes, contributing 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists—numbers that underscore his importance to the team’s success.