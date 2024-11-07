NBA News: Sixers' Paul George sends clear message to Clippers fans who booed him

The Los Angeles Clippers secured a win against the Philadelphia 76ers, marking Paul George’s return to the place he called home for five NBA seasons. However, some fans greeted him with a less-than-warm reception.

Returning to a familiar place isn’t always easy. No matter the success you had or how much you enjoyed your time there, someone may not appreciate your departure. This was the case for Paul George with the Philadelphia 76ers when he returned to face the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome in Game 9 of the NBA regular season.

Despite the Clippers preparing a tribute video highlighting George’s top moments from his five seasons with the team, not all fans welcomed him back. Some held signs reading, “PG, think before you speak,” accompanied by boos from the crowd.

The Clippers ultimately secured the win with an impressive performance, while the Sixers continued to struggle in the absence of Joel Embiid. After the game, George addressed the reaction from fans disappointed by his return: “I mean, it’s stupid. I was a free agent. It wasn’t something that I demanded a trade or went against the team. They presented a team friendly offer and I did what was best for me.”

George continued, “There were cheers; those are the ones I played for. There were boos; I didn’t get it.” Although he had no say in the trade that sent him from Los Angeles to Philadelphia, some fans took issue with his departure and expressed it loudly from the stands.

George’s stats in the Clippers

Fan disappointment with his departure is understandable, given George’s impact during his five seasons with the Clippers . In his time there, he consistently delivered high-caliber performances, ultimately agreeing to the trade that took him to Philadelphia once both teams were on board.

In 263 games as a starter, George averaged 23 points per game with a shooting accuracy of .455, converting 8 of 17.7 field goal attempts. He also contributed 4.5 assists and 6 rebounds per game during his tenure in L.A.

From beyond the arc, George maintained a .397 three-point conversion rate, hitting 3.1 out of 7.9 attempts per game. His free throw accuracy was stellar, converting .879 of his attempts, averaging 3.9 out of 4.5 per game across five seasons with the Clippers.

George’s performance against his former team

In just 24 minutes on the floor, George showed Clippers fans that he hasn’t lost his touch. Despite the mixed reception, he finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists, proving he’s back in form and ready to help the Sixers navigate their challenges.

The next time George might face the Clippers could be in the NBA Cup, should they match up after the Group Stage. However, the Clippers will travel to Philadelphia to meet the Sixers on November 24.