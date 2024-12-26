CJ Stroud shares a crude analysis of the Texans and DeMeco Ryans ahead of the NFL playoffs

Things are not going well for the Houston Texans as the 2024 NFL regular season comes to an end. DeMeco Ryans‘ team suffered a painful 2-31 loss on Christmas Day to the Baltimore Ravens and it resulted in some strong words of self-criticism from star CJ Stroud.

Despite qualifying for the playoffs, the Texans have lost their last two games to Baltimore and the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving many to wonder if Houston can make a deep run in the postseason.

With Stroud starring in his second pro season, the Texans did enough to take the AFC South lead, but despite that accomplishment, there doesn’t seem to be high expectations for Ryans’ team’s immediate future. It’s time for self-criticism.

CJ Stroud shared a strong analysis of the Ryans’ Texans

“It’s all about how you respond. We hit rock bottom. The only way is up. We still have a lot of hope. Got to finish this year the right way against Tennessee (Titans). Hopefully, by that time we’re in a groove and rolling when the playoffs come. This is a rainy day, but at the end of the day, the sun will rise up tomorrow and we have another crack at this thing next week and keep rolling” analyzed CJ Stroud to the team’s official website on the Ryans’ Texans’ poor performance in the final part of the regular season.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans throws a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Stroud also sent a message to Texans fans after booing

Stroud and his teammates were booed after the loss to the Ravens on Christmas, so the 23-year-old quarterback shared his opinion. "People are entitled to their opinions and they care about the game. Their emotions matter, so I understand. This is not my first time and it probably won't be my last. This is not something to internalize and point the finger at yourself but it is something that you can use to motivate you, to not want those moments anymore. It's part of life," he sentenced.

Ryan’s thoughts after loss to Ravens

“This is not what we represent. I’m tasked with finding a way to make sure the Texans show something else on the field. We’ll come back ready for the next game,” head coach DeMeco Ryans stated in a press conference about Houston’s poor performance on Wednesday.