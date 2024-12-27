Legend Pete Sampras names the greatest tennis player of all time

Pete Sampras is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players in history, with a career that spanned over a decade and left an indelible mark on the sport. His impressive resume includes 14 Grand Slam singles titles, ranking him fourth all-time, behind only Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

Sampras also held the ATP World No. 1 ranking for a total of 286 weeks, the third-longest streak in history, surpassed only by Djokovic and Federer. With such a remarkable career, Sampras is more than qualified to weigh in on the debate over the greatest tennis player of all time.

In a 2021 interview with ATP, Sampras wasted no time naming Novak Djokovic as the greatest. “I think what Djokovic has done over the last 10 years, winning Grand Slams, being consistent, and finishing No. 1 for seven years, to me, is a clear sign that he is the greatest of all time,” Sampras said.

“His willingness to change and learn from himself, always striving to get better—I’ve been impressed with his transformation. From being a young, talented athlete who was mentally fragile, to where he is now, it’s been beautiful to watch,” Sampras added.

Novak Djokovic and Pete Sampras chat after their exhibition doubles match at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sampras on Djokovic’s winning mentality

The former champion also emphasized Djokovic’s remarkable mental fortitude, which has allowed him to maintain a top spot in the sport. “Unlike team sports, in tennis you’re alone,” Sampras explained. “If you fall behind in a match, there’s no one to help you. Your coach can’t tell you what to do.”

“Players need to be well-rounded,” he continued. “I think you need a certain attitude to be No. 1. You want it, and it bothers you when someone else is there instead. Novak has that.”

Dominating in the era of Nadal and Federer

Sampras also acknowledged that Djokovic’s dominance came during a time when two other tennis legends—Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal—were also at their peak, forming the iconic “Big Three” in tennis.

“Finishing seven years at No. 1 adds an extra layer to all the major titles he’s won. But I think he’ll appreciate it even more as he gets older. He achieved it during a time when he dominated two of the greatest players—Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal,” Sampras concluded, praising Djokovic’s accomplishments over the last decade.

