Tyreek Hill is the most valuable asset for the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, he has struggled with injuries this year, and the club has now accidentally made a shocking revelation about his health status.

The Dolphins are still in the running this season. The AFC East team is in the playoff bubble, but they no longer rely solely on their own performance to advance to the next round.

Injuries have significantly impacted the team this year. Tua Tagovailoa missed several games due to a concussion, and Tyreek Hill has also been sidelined with a wrist injury—or so everyone thought.

Dolphins slip up and reveal alarming injury update about Tyreek Hill

The Dolphins are fighting to keep their playoff dreams alive until the very end. The AFC East team has struggled to stay competitive this season, primarily due to the numerous player injuries they’ve endured.

First, Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 2 that sidelined him for four games. Although the quarterback has now recovered, it appears the Dolphins are unable to maintain a completely healthy roster.

On offense, six players, including Tua, are listed as questionable for Week 17. However, the most concerning situation involves Tyreek Hill, who is now revealed to be dealing with more than just a wrist injury.

A few days ago, Tyreek Hill stated that he missed some practices due to his wrist injury. However, Wes Welker, the wide receivers coach, disclosed that Hill is also struggling with an ankle injury—an issue that was not previously reported to the league.

Tyreek Hill wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins

“The hard part is he’s dealing with the wrist,” Welker said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He’s got an ankle. There’s always stuff through the year. As you get older, you get all those reps of knowing how to play the position. How do we put the best product out there on Sunday with being able to be fresh on Sunday? It’s a fine balance of being able to get that done. It’s definitely something we can revisit this offseason and come up with a plan. When guys do have stuff and are trying to play through, just trusting your players. How are you feeling today? Roll from there.”

What do the Dolphins need to advance to the playoffs?

As mentioned earlier, the Dolphins are still striving to make a late playoff push this season. Unfortunately for them, their fate is not entirely in their hands and depends on other game results to advance.

The Dolphins need to win out the rest of the season and hope that the Chargers or Broncos lose their remaining games while the Colts secure no more than one additional victory. It seems like a tough scenario for the AFC East club, but they remain determined to fight for their postseason berth.

