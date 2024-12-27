NBA News: Clippers make major decision with Kawhi Leonard ahead of game vs Warriors

The Los Angeles Clippers have high expectations for Kawhi Leonard, one of the NBA’s biggest stars at 33 years old. However, the forward has yet to see the court this season due to ongoing knee issues. Now, after returning to practice with his teammates, the team has made a key decision regarding his status ahead of their upcoming matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

As reported by journalist Tomer Azarly on X, the Clippers have decided to keep Leonard off the upcoming road trip. This means Kawhi will miss not only Friday’s game against the Warriors at Intuit Dome but also future games in the immediate stretch.

This decision isn’t just about giving Leonard time to recover and avoid further injury, but also about optimizing his return. Instead of traveling and potentially seeing limited court time, the former Toronto Raptors star will stay in California to train with the franchise’s G-League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers, to continue improving his physical condition.

Leonard has already been ruled out for Friday’s game against Golden State and Monday’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. As for when he will return, the Clippers will face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at the AT&T Center and visit the Oklahoma City Thunder two days later. Leonard could potentially make his long-awaited return on Sunday, January 5, against the Atlanta Hawks at home.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on October 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Leonard’s struggles with injuries

Leonard’s knee issues first became evident earlier this year when he missed the final eight games of the 2023-24 regular season. He managed to play just two games in the Clippers’ playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks before his knee problems forced him to sit out.

In the offseason, Leonard underwent a surgical procedure to address the lingering issues, with the hope of returning to full strength. However, his recovery has been slow, and he has missed all 30 of the Clippers’ games this season.

Tyronn Lue on Leonard’s recovery

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has emphasized patience in Leonard’s recovery process, reiterating the team’s commitment to ensuring he returns at full strength.

“We’re not going to let him skip steps. We want to do right by Kawhi,” Lue said recently. “Let’s just take our time and make sure we get it right. He has to do a lot more things to really get back on the floor. We just want to make sure he’s 100%. We don’t want him out there at 70%, 75%.”

