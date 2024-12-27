NBA News: Trae Young reveals the key to record-breaking comeback against Bulls

On Thursday night, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks delivered a stunning NBA comeback against the Chicago Bulls, rewriting franchise history in the process. What appeared to be a sure victory for the Bulls turned into a jaw-dropping collapse as the Hawks mounted a 34-9 run to close the game. Trailing 124-107 with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter after a three-pointer by Zach LaVine, Atlanta erupted for a record-breaking 50-point final period to secure a 141-133 victory.

After the game, Young reflected on the resilience that fueled the Hawks’ remarkable turnaround. “We just stayed level-headed,” Young said. “I think we knew we were going to have a run eventually. They were shooting the ball lights out, and we knew we were going to have our run. We just kept playing—that’s what ended up happening. We just kept playing, got some stops, and pushed the pace.”

Young’s stat line of 27 points, 13 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals showcased his ability to lead and elevate his team. His composure and vision in critical moments allowed the Hawks to capitalize on defensive stops and fast-break opportunities, setting the tone for their incredible rally.

Jalen Johnson’s breakout performance

While Young’s leadership was pivotal, Jalen Johnson emerged as a standout contributor. The 23-year-old forward delivered a career-high 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists, providing energy and consistency throughout the game.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to help my team win—that’s what I try to do,” Johnson said. “Even when my shots aren’t falling, I still try to make a positive impact somehow, some way.”Johnson’s breakout game highlights his potential to become a vital piece of the Hawks’ future as they strive for consistency and success in a competitive Eastern Conference.

A record-breaking fourth quarter

The Hawks’ 50-point outburst in the fourth quarter not only secured a dramatic win but also set a franchise record for points in a single quarter. This offensive explosion underscored the team’s resilience and offensive depth, even as they battle through a season marked by inconsistency.

At 16-15, the Hawks have shown flashes of brilliance but need to address their defensive lapses and uneven performances to solidify their place as contenders. The thrilling win against the Bulls, however, is a testament to their potential when firing on all cylinders.

With Young’s leadership and Johnson’s continued development, the Atlanta Hawks demonstrated their ability to thrive under pressure. The challenge now is turning this momentum into sustained success as they aim to climb the NBA standings.

