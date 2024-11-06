NBA News: Jets star Davante Adams praises Grizzlies key player Ja Morant after incredible play

One of the plays currently going viral on social media features Ja Morant from his recent NBA game with the Memphis Grizzlies. Among those who took notice was New York Jets star Davante Adams.

The NBA and NFL are two of the most-watched sports leagues in the U.S., and it’s not uncommon for players across these leagues to share insights about each other’s performances. Recently, New York Jets star Davante Adams commented on a viral play by Memphis Grizzlies’ standout Ja Morant that has captivated fans worldwide.

The highlight clip, which has amassed millions of views according to the NBA Communications Department, features Morant executing a remarkable double 360-degree layup , sending fans into a frenzy. Even Morant himself reacted to the buzz surrounding his play.

On The Up and Down Adams Show , Jets star Adams was asked about the play and responded enthusiastically: “OMG, I’ve never seen anything like that.” He continued, “Ja is, and I’m not exaggerating, the most athletic person in the world. There might be someone in Africa more athletic, but in professional sports, he’s unmatched.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morant is reclaiming his reputation as one of the league’s most exciting athletes this season. While his journey has had ups and downs, his performances in the current NBA season showcase his extraordinary abilities.

DALLAS, TX – OCTOBER 7: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up prior to a pre-season game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on October 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

Magic Johnson’s praise for Morant’s play

NBA legend Magic Johnson also weighed in on Morant’s showstopping play. Johnson posted on social media platform X, saying, “Wow – I’ve never seen anyone make two 360 layups like that in the same game!”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards makes bold statement over Grizzlies star Ja Morant

Morant’s season performance so far

Last season was cut short for Morant after an injury, limiting him to just nine games despite impressive numbers. This season, however, he’s leading the Grizzlies with consistent play, though there’s room for improvement.

Advertisement

Currently, Morant is averaging 28.3 minutes per game with 20.7 points, hitting 7 of his 15.3 field goal attempts on average. He’s also averaging 9.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and converting 5.9 out of 7 free-throw attempts per game.