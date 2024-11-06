Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Jets star Davante Adams praises Grizzlies key player Ja Morant after incredible play

One of the plays currently going viral on social media features Ja Morant from his recent NBA game with the Memphis Grizzlies. Among those who took notice was New York Jets star Davante Adams.

Davante Adams #17 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesDavante Adams #17 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

By Santiago Tovar

The NBA and NFL are two of the most-watched sports leagues in the U.S., and it’s not uncommon for players across these leagues to share insights about each other’s performances. Recently, New York Jets star Davante Adams commented on a viral play by Memphis Grizzlies’ standout Ja Morant that has captivated fans worldwide.

The highlight clip, which has amassed millions of views according to the NBA Communications Department, features Morant executing a remarkable double 360-degree layup , sending fans into a frenzy. Even Morant himself reacted to the buzz surrounding his play.

On The Up and Down Adams Show , Jets star Adams was asked about the play and responded enthusiastically: “OMG, I’ve never seen anything like that.” He continued, “Ja is, and I’m not exaggerating, the most athletic person in the world. There might be someone in Africa more athletic, but in professional sports, he’s unmatched.”

Advertisement

Morant is reclaiming his reputation as one of the league’s most exciting athletes this season. While his journey has had ups and downs, his performances in the current NBA season showcase his extraordinary abilities.

Ja Morant

DALLAS, TX – OCTOBER 7: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up prior to a pre-season game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on October 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

Magic Johnson’s praise for Morant’s play

NBA legend Magic Johnson also weighed in on Morant’s showstopping play. Johnson posted on social media platform X, saying, “Wow – I’ve never seen anyone make two 360 layups like that in the same game!”

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards makes bold statement over Grizzlies star Ja Morant

see also

NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards makes bold statement over Grizzlies star Ja Morant

Morant’s season performance so far

Last season was cut short for Morant after an injury, limiting him to just nine games despite impressive numbers. This season, however, he’s leading the Grizzlies with consistent play, though there’s room for improvement.

Advertisement

Currently, Morant is averaging 28.3 minutes per game with 20.7 points, hitting 7 of his 15.3 field goal attempts on average. He’s also averaging 9.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and converting 5.9 out of 7 free-throw attempts per game.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

ALSO READ

NFL News: Bills set to sign veteran former teammate of QB Josh Allen to boost MVP race
NFL

NFL News: Bills set to sign veteran former teammate of QB Josh Allen to boost MVP race

Where to watch PSG vs Atletico Madrid live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch PSG vs Atletico Madrid live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Inter vs Arsenal live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Inter vs Arsenal live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Better Collective Logo