NBA News: Minnesota star Anthony Edwards makes bold statement over Grizzlies star Ja Morant

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made a bold comment about Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, sparking interest ahead of the new NBA season.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts against the Chicago Bulls
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesAnthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts against the Chicago Bulls

By Gianni Taina

At just 22 years old, Anthony Edwards has already established himself as one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard led his team to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in nearly two decades and has his sights set on the MVP award this season. Recently, Edwards made headlines for a bold comment regarding Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

During an interview with comedian Chris Tucker for Interview Magazine, Tucker asked Edwards if he’d like to play a one-on-one game against Morant. The Timberwolves star didn’t hesitate to express his confidence.

Oh yeah, he’ll be back this year,” Edwards said. “A lot of people, I ain’t going to say they forgot about him, but he went under wraps for a few months because he hasn’t been playing. But as far as one-on-one, yeah, I can probably cook him.”

Morant’s return is highly anticipated, as the dynamic point guard was limited to just nine games last season after suffering a shoulder subluxation during practice.

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies look on during the second half at FedExForum. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies look on during the second half at FedExForum. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Edwards differs from Jordan and Bryant’s leadership styles

In the same interview, Edwards opened up about his leadership style, which he admits differs from the hard-nosed approach of legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

“I can agree to disagree, because in today’s game everybody’s different,” Edwards explained. You can’t talk to everybody the same. Some players can take it. I talk to some of my teammates like, ‘Hey, get your s— together.’ But others, you’ve got to pull aside and have a more private conversation. You can’t really cuss them out in front of everybody.”

Edwards eyes NBA MVP

As the Timberwolves look to build on their success and make a deeper playoff run, Edwards has set his sights on an even bigger prize: the NBA MVP award.

Yeah, hell yeah, for sure, no question [that I have the game to be the MVP in the league],” Edwards said in an interview with NBA TV. “And that’s what I’m going for. At this point, ain’t nothing else to go for. I got a great team. I got no excuses [not] to win games. Great coaching staff, great organization. Now it’s on me to make it happen. I’m definitely going for it.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

