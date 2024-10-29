NBA News: Jimmy Butler reflects on other Heat stars receiving statues after Dwyane Wade's tribute

Dwyane Wade was recently honored with a statue in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the Miami Heat. Now, Jimmy Butler has shared his thoughts on the tribute and discussed the possibility of other franchise players receiving similar honors.

This week, the Miami Heat unveiled their first statue honoring a former franchise player: Dwyane Wade. The iconic shooting guard, who spent nearly 15 years with the team and contributed to all three of the Heat’s NBA championships, was deemed highly deserving of this tribute. Jimmy Butler recently shared his thoughts on Wade’s honor and offered his perspective on the possibility of other Heat legends being similarly commemorated.

“I like it… What he’s done for the city—I think it’s crazy that he’s the first one to get a statue out there,” Butler remarked in an interview with ClutchPoints, underscoring Wade’s significance not only to the Heat but also to the broader Miami community.

Butler, now 35, then added a comment hinting at more future tributes for other franchise legends: “I’m pretty sure he won’t be the last one to get one.” This leaves open the question of which Heat icons might next be immortalized in statue form.

Shaq, Wade’s first star partner

In 2006, the Miami Heat secured their first NBA title after coming back from a 0-2 deficit in the Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Wade, named Finals MVP, was the key figure, but the team also featured Shaquille O’Neal.

Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Having joined from the Los Angeles Lakers two years prior, Shaq brought his star power to Miami, averaging 20 points per game that season and helping lead the team under Pat Riley’s direction.

The ‘Big Three’ era

The Heat’s other championships came with the back-to-back titles of 2012 and 2013. Led by Erik Spoelstra, Wade joined forces with two NBA superstars, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, to form the legendary “Big Three.” This trio remains iconic in Miami, and fans widely anticipate that James and Bosh may also be honored with statues one day.

Haslem’s underrated legacy

While not as high-profile as the others, Udonis Haslem is another strong contender for a future statue in Miami. The former center spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Heat, contributing to all three of the team’s championships and becoming the franchise’s all-time leading rebounder. His number 40 jersey was retired in recognition of his dedication, making him a fan favorite and a fitting candidate for future honors alongside Wade.