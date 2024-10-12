Trending topics:
NBA News: Jimmy Butler's brutally honest confession about the money he earns with the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler’s contract extension with the Miami Heat has been a hot topic of debate over the past few months. Now, with just weeks to go before the start of the new NBA season, Butler has once again addressed the conversation surrounding his earnings.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat speaks to the media during media day at Kaseya Center on September 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Jimmy Butler, who has been with the Miami Heat for five NBA seasons, has established himself as the team’s top star. His performances and leadership have placed him in this role, along with the responsibility of handling both praise and criticism. With a new season on the horizon, Butler was recently asked about the ongoing talks regarding his contract and salary.

Speaking to the media after Saturday’s practice, Butler shared a candid reflection on the matter: “If we’re being brutally honest, no matter what, nothing I do now is going to get me paid anymore money,” Butler admitted, expressing a sense of resignation about this situation.

“Even though I don’t care about the money. All-NBA, dah, dah, dah, dah, none of that is going to matter,” he explained. However, Butler then emphasized what truly drives him at this stage in his career: “I’m at a point right now that I got more than enough money. I’m just here to win.”

A finished matter for Butler

Speculation surrounding Butler’s contract extension has been ongoing for months. Reports suggested that Butler sought to add a third year to his current deal, which would increase his earnings from $101.2 million to $161.7 million.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat speaks to reporters during media day at Kaseya Center on October 2, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat speaks to reporters during media day at Kaseya Center on October 2, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

However, the Heat were reportedly hesitant to make that commitment at this point. Team president Pat Riley previously commented on the situation, saying, “That’s a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who’s going to be there and available every single night.”

Despite the uncertainty, Butler recently put an end to the speculation, making it clear he has no intention of leaving Miami for another NBA team. “Nah, I’m good. An extension is just a couple of dollars. I’m cool, I’m telling you. I think I’ve made enough,” Butler stated, reinforcing his focus on winning. “I’ve gotta prove that I’m a major part of winning, and rightfully so. I’ve done it before, this is no different… I just want to play basketball.”

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

