NBA News: LeBron James makes something clear about one Lakers teammate's level

Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James shared his thoughts on the standout play of one of his teammates after their victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive NBA regular season campaign with a hard-fought 104-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, marking their fifth consecutive victory. As usual, LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the charge, but the night’s spotlight turned to a surprising contributor who delivered a career-defining performance.

Rookie guard Dalton Knecht stole the show, posting a career-high 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including two three-pointers, while adding seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Despite his standout showing, LeBron wasn’t surprised. “That he’s been a pro for a while,” James told reporters of what this recent stretch shows about Knecht. “I talked about it last year, so it’s no surprise to me… No surprise to me.”

LeBron highlighted Knecht’s versatility on the court, describing what makes him such a unique asset. “His shooting, his finishes,” James said. “He can get it off versus anybody. He’s 6’8-6’9 and he’s got a quick trigger, so it doesn’t take long for him to get them up.”

“He’s sneaky athletic as well, so his ability, when he starts getting those 3s to go and then he’s putting the ball on the ground and finishing at the rim as well—we saw that a couple of times tonight,” James continued. “It was big-time for us, especially with Rui being out, Cam being out. We had a lot of bodies out just like they had.”

Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his made three-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Knecht on the team’s confidence in him

Despite early-season struggles with his shot, Knecht never lost the confidence of his teammates or coaching staff. After the game, he credited their support for helping him turn the corner and play with freedom.

“It’s always good to have a coach like that, a coach that is super confident in you, always wanting you to shoot the ball,” Knecht said. “So, when I do go out there and shoot some crazy shots or something that I shouldn’t be shooting, it’s always good that JJ [Redick] will have my back. And those guys like LeBron and AD always encourage me to shoot the ball. They say I practice it all the time, just be out there and play super confident.”

Anthony Davis praises Knecht’s aggression

The Lakers have long believed in Knecht’s scoring potential, and Anthony Davis expressed how much the team values his ability to stretch the floor.

“Every time he shoots the ball, we think it’s gonna go in,” Davis said after the win. “That’s why we get so frustrated and upset when he doesn’t shoot. He’s a great player.” With Knecht gaining confidence and delivering performances like this, he’s quickly becoming a key part of the Lakers’ success this season.