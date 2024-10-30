NBA News: JJ Redick backs LeBron James' late-game choice in Lakers vs. Suns

JJ Redick, coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, came to the defense of NBA star LeBron James after his failed attempt in the loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick has defended a decision made by team star LeBron James that did not produce the expected results in the NBA season game against the Phoenix Suns.

Despite the efforts of Anthony Davis, who scored 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks, the Lakers could not overcome the Suns, led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. LeBron James had a low-key night, scoring just 11 points.

In the final moments of the game, LeBron James attempted an intentional miss on a free throw to regain possession, but the shot missed spectacularly. However, Lakers coach JJ Redick defended his star’s decision.

“Everybody that was on the floor knew what was happening,” Redick said after the game. “It was an insane miss, to be honest with you. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen an intentional miss that hit the bottom of the rim and then went straight down.”

Redick explains the controversial play with the Lakers

Redick explained that the decision to attempt an intentional miss on the free throw was made due to the lack of timeouts and the need to regain possession. “You know, look, we had no timeouts,” Redick continued. “It was a choice that we made. I think that’s the right choice, and I’d make that choice again… with that amount of time. You know, they fouled up three, so even if we fouled earlier on that play, they’ve got great free throw shooters. They were going to foul us again. So we had to get that possession for us to have a chance to tie or win that game.”

The Lakers’ path in the NBA season

Although the play didn’t go as planned, the Lakers can learn from this experience and improve their strategy for future games. With a talented team and an experienced coach, the Lakers have the potential to compete for the NBA title.