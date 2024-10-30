Trending topics:
NBA News: JJ Redick backs LeBron James' late-game choice in Lakers vs. Suns

JJ Redick, coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, came to the defense of NBA star LeBron James after his failed attempt in the loss to the Phoenix Suns.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 110-103 Lakers win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season home opener at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Harry How/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 110-103 Lakers win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season home opener at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick has defended a decision made by team star LeBron James that did not produce the expected results in the NBA season game against the Phoenix Suns.

Despite the efforts of Anthony Davis, who scored 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks, the Lakers could not overcome the Suns, led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. LeBron James had a low-key night, scoring just 11 points.

In the final moments of the game, LeBron James attempted an intentional miss on a free throw to regain possession, but the shot missed spectacularly. However, Lakers coach JJ Redick defended his star’s decision.

“Everybody that was on the floor knew what was happening,” Redick said after the game. “It was an insane miss, to be honest with you. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen an intentional miss that hit the bottom of the rim and then went straight down.”

Redick explains the controversial play with the Lakers

Redick explained that the decision to attempt an intentional miss on the free throw was made due to the lack of timeouts and the need to regain possession. “You know, look, we had no timeouts,” Redick continued. It was a choice that we made. I think that’s the right choice, and I’d make that choice again… with that amount of time. You know, they fouled up three, so even if we fouled earlier on that play, they’ve got great free throw shooters. They were going to foul us again. So we had to get that possession for us to have a chance to tie or win that game.”

The Lakers’ path in the NBA season

Although the play didn’t go as planned, the Lakers can learn from this experience and improve their strategy for future games. With a talented team and an experienced coach, the Lakers have the potential to compete for the NBA title.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

