NBA News: Nuggets star Nikola Jokic reflects on Russell Westbrook's recent performance

Nikola Jokic, the NBA MVP, praised teammate Russell Westbrook for his outstanding performance in the Denver Nuggets‘ recent win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Russell Westbrook had an exceptional night, scoring 22 points and dishing out 5 assists in just 21 minutes of play. His energy and leadership were instrumental in the Nuggets’ overtime victory.
“Russ was really amazing. In the third or fourth quarter—I don’t know—he kept us in the game. He was pushing the pace, made a couple of shots; he was really good today,” Jokic said.
Jokic also spoke about the team’s overall performance, acknowledging the challenges they’ve faced in the early weeks of the season. “We were fighting. I still think we’re not playing at the level we’re supposed to, but we are finding ways to win, which is the most important thing right now. Just play solid, be careful, try to score, and be aggressive—just take whatever the game gives me,” said Jokic.
"Russ was really amazing"
Despite the ups and downs, the Denver Nuggets have shown their ability to win tough games. With players like Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and now Westbrook, the team has the potential to compete for the NBA title.
Westbrook’s resurgence
Westbrook, who had an inconsistent start to the season, seems to have found his rhythm. His ability to score, dish out assists, and generate energy is invaluable to the Nuggets. If he can maintain this level of play, he will be an important asset to the team.
The Nuggets’ NBA challenge
The Nuggets will face a challenging NBA schedule in the coming weeks. With a talented roster and an experienced coach like Michael Malone, the Nuggets have a chance to establish themselves as one of the league’s top title contenders.