NBA News: Nuggets star Nikola Jokic reflects on Russell Westbrook's recent performance

Despite the challenges, the Denver Nuggets continue to rack up victories. Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook are leading the team into a new NBA season with high expectations.

Nikola Jokic of Denver Nuggets looks on during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics at Etihad Arena on October 04, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
© Photo by Francois Nel/Getty ImagesNikola Jokic of Denver Nuggets looks on during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics at Etihad Arena on October 04, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

By Alexander Rosquez

Nikola Jokic, the NBA MVP, praised teammate Russell Westbrook for his outstanding performance in the Denver Nuggets‘ recent win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Russell Westbrook had an exceptional night, scoring 22 points and dishing out 5 assists in just 21 minutes of play. His energy and leadership were instrumental in the Nuggets’ overtime victory.

“Russ was really amazing. In the third or fourth quarter—I don’t know—he kept us in the game. He was pushing the pace, made a couple of shots; he was really good today,” Jokic said.

Jokic also spoke about the team’s overall performance, acknowledging the challenges they’ve faced in the early weeks of the season. “We were fighting. I still think we’re not playing at the level we’re supposed to, but we are finding ways to win, which is the most important thing right now. Just play solid, be careful, try to score, and be aggressive—just take whatever the game gives me,” said Jokic.

Despite the ups and downs, the Denver Nuggets have shown their ability to win tough games. With players like Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and now Westbrook, the team has the potential to compete for the NBA title.

Westbrook’s resurgence

Westbrook, who had an inconsistent start to the season, seems to have found his rhythm. His ability to score, dish out assists, and generate energy is invaluable to the Nuggets. If he can maintain this level of play, he will be an important asset to the team.

The Nuggets’ NBA challenge

The Nuggets will face a challenging NBA schedule in the coming weeks. With a talented roster and an experienced coach like Michael Malone, the Nuggets have a chance to establish themselves as one of the league’s top title contenders.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

