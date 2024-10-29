NBA News: 76ers star Paul George shares insight on Bronny James' influence for the next generation

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, continues to be in the NBA spotlight, and Paul George of the Philadelphia 76ers has shared his thoughts on the impact the young player could have on basketball.

The arrival of Bronny James to the Lakers has generated great anticipation and debate within the basketball community. Despite being selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny has attracted significant attention from fans and the media.

George believes that Bronny, regardless of his on-court performance, is already an inspirational figure for the next generation of players. His name and connection to LeBron James make him an idol for many young people.

Speaking on Podcast P, the 76ers star said: “The next generation is going to gravitate toward him. The next generation is already looking up to Bronny. He’s going to be the next wave of stars; whatever his NBA career looks like, he’s automatically an influencer and an inspiration to a lot of these kids. Him having a look and an identity will go a long way.”

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against De’Andre Hunter #12 and Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The controversy surrounding Bronny James

However, the selection of Bronny James has also sparked controversy. Some argue that his selection is primarily due to his surname rather than his pure talent. Others believe Bronny has the potential to become a valuable player in the NBA.

Bronny’s future with the Lakers in the NBA

It’s important to remember that Bronny still has a lot to prove in the league. Although his arrival with the Lakers has generated widespread interest, his success in the NBA will depend on his skill and dedication. Ultimately, time will tell if Bronny James can live up to expectations and make his own mark on NBA history.