NBA News: JJ Redick makes something clear about Lakers' first round selection Dalton Knecht

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make many headline-grabbing moves during the offseason, but one name generating buzz is their NBA Draft first-round pick, Dalton Knecht. In addition to selecting Bronny James, the Lakers added Knecht to their roster, and head coach JJ Redick has been impressed with what he’s seen so far.

After recent practices, Redick didn’t hold back on his praise for Knecht. “He’s been fantastic. He’s got a heater,” Redick told the media. “I told him after, his level of compete today was really high.”

Redick also highlighted Knecht’s mental toughness. “He didn’t get down on himself about missing shots. He was super engaged, and it really showed in the last conditioning transition drill where he was challenged to be the rabbit, and that competitive nature came out.”

Knecht made a strong impression during preseason, averaging 11.5 points in 23.5 minutes per game, despite the Lakers’ losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.

Bronny James #9 and Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“I’m just trying to do whatever the team needs,” Knecht said. “Trying to be the best role player I can be, shooting the ball with confidence, and also just rebounding and playing great defense.”

Knecht and Austin Reaves’ growing friendship

Knecht also revealed that his connection with Austin Reaves began back in his college days, and the two have built a solid rapport.

“He texted me throughout my college career,” Knecht stated.“Just give me some advice and stuff and then, you know, getting drafted here, get to go talk to him whenever I want to and ask some questions.”

Knecht emphasized his desire to improve, particularly in areas Reaves excels at. “We know he’s a good shooter, but his playmaking, getting downhill, drawing fouls—I’m trying to learn in those areas to improve my game,” he added.

