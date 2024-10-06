NBA News: LeBron James’ Lakers teammate supports JJ Redick in first experience as HC

LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers teammate expressed strong support for JJ Redick in his debut as an NBA head coach.

The NBA preseason is underway, and while the Los Angeles Lakers dropped their opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, players are standing behind new head coach JJ Redick in his first coaching experience. Despite the loss, the team’s support for Redick was evident.

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was one of the players who defended Redick, highlighting his understanding of the game due to his recent playing experience.

“He was just in the league,” Hachimura said. “He knows exactly what’s happening in the league right now. For us, it’s easy to understand … whatever he says just makes sense.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 40 years old, Redick brings an impressive basketball résumé to the sidelines. After playing 15 seasons for six NBA teams, Redick transitioned into a successful media career as an ESPN analyst following his retirement in 2021. Now, he’s looking to make his mark as a head coach.

JJ Redick #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Toronto Raptors in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Bronny James on Redick’s coaching impact

Bronny James, LeBron’s son and Lakers rookie, also shared his early impressions of Redick, offering praise for the former sharpshooter’s approach in leading the team. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Bronny described the energy around the team under Redick as refreshing.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: LeBron James shares thoughts on JJ Redick as Lakers" new coach

“He’s a great coach so far,” Bronny said. “The vibes have been amazing in the facility, and I feel like it’s really lifted the energy from what I’ve heard it was last year.”

Advertisement

Although Bronny is excited for his NBA debut, he acknowledged feeling some nerves about competing at the highest level. “Of course, there’s nerves. There’s nerves with everything,” he admitted.

see also NBA News: JJ Redick makes clear opinion on LeBron James" son Bronny"s Lakers debut

However, Bronny emphasized his determination to contribute when the opportunity arises. “I always go out and play my game the right way,” he said. “I don’t overthink things. It’s just about working hard, getting better, and keeping that same focus I’ve had all summer.”

Advertisement