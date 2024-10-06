NBA News: JJ Redick makes something clear after Los Angeles Lakers loss in preseason opener

Lakers head coach JJ Redick made it clear what didn’t sit well with him following the team’s preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As the countdown to the NBA season continues, preseason action is heating up. In their opener, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in what marked JJ Redick’s debut as an NBA head coach. After the game, Redick didn’t hold back about what left him frustrated in his team’s performance.

Speaking with The Athletic’s Jovan Buha following the loss, Redick criticized the Lakers‘ execution on defense, particularly their switching schemes.

“I think the thing I was most disappointed with was our one-through-four reds, which is our switching,” Redick said. “I just was really disappointed. We didn’t execute that at all.”

“Like, we maybe executed it less than 10 percent of the time,” Redick continued. “It’s something we’ve drilled, and it was very clear in the pregame meeting that that’s what we were doing. So you certainly question, like, am I not making this clear? Is it something I’m doing?”

Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick looks on from the bench during the first half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Lakers players stand behind Redick’s coaching

Despite the early-season loss, Lakers players are rallying behind Redick’s coaching. Bronny James, LeBron’s son and a Lakers rookie, praised Redick’s leadership and the positive energy he’s brought to the team.

“He’s a great coach so far,” Bronny told The Athletic’s Buha. “The vibes have been amazing in the facility, and I feel like it’s really lifted the energy from what I’ve heard it was last year.”

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura also came to Redick’s defense, noting that Redick’s recent experience as a player gives him a strong grasp of today’s NBA.

“He was just in the league,” Hachimura said. “He knows exactly what’s happening in the league right now. For us, it’s easy to understand…whatever he says just makes sense.”

As Redick navigates his first season on the sidelines, the Lakers are hopeful that the growing chemistry between coach and players will pay off as the regular season approaches.