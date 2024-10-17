NBA News: Joel Embiid and the Sixers lose four players as Daryl Morey announces roster changes

The Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up for the NBA season opener, and Daryl Morey announced roster changes as the team hopes Joel Embiid can recover in time for the game.

The NBA preseason is winding down for the Philadelphia 76ers. After a 2-2 record, the Sixers are gearing up for their season opener, hoping to have Joel Embiid fully recovered. Meanwhile, Daryl Morey, the Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations, has confirmed several roster changes.

In their last four preseason games, the Sixers showcased promising talent they hope will shine during the regular season. With Embiid sidelined, head coach Nick Nurse relied heavily on contributions from Paul George and Andre Drummond.

However, following George’s injury, fans eagerly awaited the team’s next steps. Morey addressed the situation in an interview with Sports Illustrated last Wednesday, revealing that the Sixers have waived four players, heightening speculation about their next moves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Embiid and the Sixers part ways with four players

The Sixers have released Max Fiedler, Judah Mintz, Isaiah Mobley, and Jordan Tucker. Of these four, three have yet to debut in the NBA, while Mobley has prior experience with Cleveland, where he played over the last two seasons.

President of basketball operations Daryl Morey participates in a press conference before a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center on December 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Another potential loss for the Sixers

In addition to Embiid and George, the Sixers are now monitoring a possible setback with Jared McCain, who left Game 4 of the preseason against the Nets due to an injury. Head coach Nick Nurse addressed McCain’s situation, expressing cautious optimism: “He’s a warrior, tough, hard-nosed player, so I think he’s going to be okay. We just wish him the best right now.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Sixers coach Nurse delivers update on Embiid's availability ahead of opening game vs Bucks

With the season opener approaching, fans are anxiously awaiting updates on the injury status of these key players, as they are crucial to Nurse’s game plan, and will be vital to get into the playoffs.

Advertisement

Sixers’ preseason performance recap

After four preseason games, the Sixers finished with a 2-2 record, including losses to the Timberwolves (by 10 points) and Celtics (by 50 points), and wins over the Hawks (by 15 points) and Nets (by 22 points).

Tyrese Maxey stood out during the preseason, playing in three of the four games and recording 42 points and 14 assists. Jeff Dowtin, Jared McCain, and Kelly Oubre Jr. also emerged as potential contributors under Coach Nurse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sixers will tip off the regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center, where a raucous home crowd is expected to create an electric atmosphere for the season opener.