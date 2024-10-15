NBA News: Sixers coach Nurse delivers update on Embiid's availability ahead of opening game vs Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse talked about the possibility of seeing star Joel Embiid in the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Joel Embiid sidelined for the rest of the preseason, one of the biggest questions facing Philadelphia 76ers fans is whether their star center will be ready for the start of the regular season. Speaking to the media, head coach Nick Nurse offered an update on Embiid’s availability for Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Opening night’s still a long way away … but we are right on course with the plan we’ve kind of set out,” Nurse told reporters, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gina Mizell.

With just eight days remaining until the Sixers’ season opener, Nurse remained composed about Embiid’s progress. Not only Embiid, but the team’s goal is to stick to a long-term plan to keep the star fit for the playoffs stage.

With this statement, Nurse subtly revealed how Embiid’s situation forced the team to develop a containment plan around the star. “The Process” is conscious about his fitness, taking a career decision about playing games back-to-back to help his recovery during the season.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers heads for the bench as he is greeted by Nick Nurse in the overtime period against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime.

Joel Embiid’s injury situation

Embiid’s current situation dates back to January 30, when he was forced to leave a game against the Golden State Warriors after sustaining a left knee injury in the final quarter. Subsequent evaluations revealed a meniscus tear, requiring surgery to address the issue.

Despite featuring for a bunch of games for the Sixers, Embiid wasn’t a regular in the team. In recent months, he has been undergoing regular assessments to monitor his knee, and the Sixers hope those efforts will pay off when the season begins.

Update on Sixers’ Paul George injury

The Sixers faced another injury concern on Monday when Paul George hyperextended his left knee during a game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, the outlook is more positive than initially feared. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, George has a bone bruise with no structural damage and will be re-evaluated in about a week.

“PG was here today, got it looked at again, and everything checks out okay. He’ll do some further imaging this afternoon to ensure there’s nothing else, but he was in good spirits,” Nurse said following Tuesday’s practice.

