Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry received strong statement from LeBron James after Olympic success with Team USA.

With Team USA‘s victory at the Paris 2024 Olympics secured, MVP LeBron James delivered strong words about his teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Each in their own way and at different times during the competition proved to be decisive. LeBron’s consistency, KD’s effectiveness in the group stage, and Curry’s outstanding performances in both the semifinals against Serbia and the decisive match against France.

This trio shone in a roster full of superstars, making their achievements even more epic. Under the guidance of the experienced and multi-championship coach Steve Kerr, Team USA left no doubt and was several steps above the competition.

Perhaps in what could be his last Olympic game representing his country, LeBron James dedicated some words to both Stephen Curry and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant of Team United States pose for a photo during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

Following Team USA’s victory and LeBron securing another gold medal, the King gave an interview to Sam Amick of The Athletic and shared some words for his teammates:

“KD’s one of the all-time greats. It’s not even a question. I mean, you just look at his silhouette, look at his skill. He’s one of the best basketball players we’ve ever seen play the game of basketball.”

When asked about his longtime NBA rival, who is now a teammate on Team USA, Steph Curry, James did not hesitate to state: “You just simply marvel. It’s amazing.”

Lebron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States react after winning a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

The impact of Team USA 2024 on the fans

Just as there was a generation of basketball fans who felt deeply connected to the 1992 Dream Team, this current champion team from Paris 2024 has also struck a deep chord with young Americans.

Where once Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson stood as idols, today the prominent figures of the mighty Team USA are represented by LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

On top of that, a new wave of exceptional players like Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum appear poised to carry the torch from these great stars.

What’s next for Team USA

While the euphoria from the gold medal won in Paris is still ongoing, several challenges lie ahead for Team USA.

For now, the players will enjoy a break before beginning preparations for a new NBA season. On the horizon are the 2027 Basketball World Cup in Qatar and the 2028 Olympics, which will take place in Los Angeles.