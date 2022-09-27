Even though he didn't leave the Golden State Warriors on good terms, Kevin Durant still has plenty of admiration for their resiliency.

Kevin Durant has been through it all in the NBA. From being a go-to guy to sharing the spotlight, the ups and downs in the playoffs, finally becoming a champion, and then still being considered a villain.

Being one of the greatest players on Earth comes with plenty of responsibility. Durant is expected to lead, and some still believe he's coming short in that subject. Whether that's true or not is not for us to debate.

But Durant seems ready to prove his doubters wrong once and for all this season. That's why he wants his Brooklyn Nets teammates to draw inspiration from the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry after last year's Finals run.

NBA News: Kevin Durant Wants The Nets To Draw Inspiration From The Warriors

"I'm like, we shouldn't be losing some of these games that we lost, regardless of who on the floor," Durant told the media. "I was more so worried about how we're approaching every day as a basketball team, and I felt like we could have fought through a lot of the stuff that I felt that held us back and championship teams do that."

"You've seen it. Steph Curry and the Warriors, he was injured going into the playoffs. The team still, you know, fought and won games," KD explained. "Luka, he was hurt, their team still fought and won games. I felt like we had enough talent to do that, and that's what wrote some doubt in my mind is that when adversity hit can we keep pushing through it."

The Nets were expected to be the team to beat last season, yet their lack of accountability, questionable coaching, and big egos stepped in their way throughout the whole campaign. So, it wasn't a surprise to see them going home in the first round.

Now, they enter the season with an improved better roster and even more pressure on their shoulders. It'll be a make-or-break season for Durant and Kyrie Irving's legacy, and it might as well be their final shot at another championship.