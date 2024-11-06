NBA News: Kevin Durant showers Ja Morant with praise after dazzling performance against the Nets

Memphis Grizzlies' standout Ja Morant captivated fans with an astonishing play against the Brooklyn Nets, drawing admiration from Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant, who lauded Morant’s skill and athleticism, placing him among the NBA’s elite.

In a narrow 106-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies faced their fourth defeat in eight games of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Despite the loss, Ja Morant’s electrifying 360-degree layup provided a silver lining, leaving a lasting impression on viewers and fellow players alike. Among them was Kevin Durant, who praised the 25-year-old guard’s exceptional athleticism.

“My goodness. My goodness… the most athletic person I’ve ever seen,” Durant said of Morant during a chat with Kay Adamson the Up And Adams Show. The Phoenix Suns forward was visibly impressed by Ja’s remarkable talent and athleticism, readily offering high praise.

Adams then shared that New York Jets’ receiver Davante Adams had voiced a similar opinion of Morant. Durant agreed, saying, “I feel the same way.” However, he added some context: “I didn’t want to give him that because he’s young, and there have been a lot of great athletes in sports history.”

In the end, Durant couldn’t deny Morant’s exceptional skills. “Come on now… to pull off something that smooth, that easy, it’s ridiculous. He’s a top-level athlete,” he added, complimenting not only the guard’s talent but also his unmatched physical ability.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up prior to a pre-season game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on October 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Durant’s preference for basketball feats

Later in the interview, Adams brought up another remarkable athletic feat: Saquon Barkley’s backward hurdle during the Philadelphia Eagles‘ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When asked to compare the two plays, Durant leaned toward his own sport, saying, “Obviously, I’m a basketball guy, so I’m gonna take the basketball play first.”

However, Durant was quick to acknowledge Barkley’s impressive move: “It was a great move, Saquon – that was incredible. Even though I get salty with seeing you in that green, but that was a hell of a move.”

Morant’s magic falls short for Memphis

Despite Morant’s impressive move, his performance wasn’t enough to secure a win, as Memphis ultimately fell short against Brooklyn. Now at an even 4-4 record, the Grizzlies find themselves facing a pivotal matchup on Wednesday night at FedExForum, where they’ll square off against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are also looking to rebound from a recent loss to the Detroit Pistons.